10/25/2023

Hussmann Launches Innovative Cooling for Food Retailers

Low-GWP unit meets increased demand from retailers for sustainable solutions
Marian Zboraj
Digital Editor
Marian Zboraj profile picture
Hussmann Monoblock
Hussmann's new Monoblock provides innovative cooling for retailers looking for sustainable solutions.

Hussmann, a Panasonic company, has launched its newest cooling solution, the Krack MicroDS and MicroSC Monoblock, an all-in-one condensing unit and evaporator solution using R290 refrigerant. The Monoblock addresses AIM regulations with its unique air- and water-cooled design.

Bridgeton, Mo.-based Hussmann is known for providing innovative products, services and refrigeration systems for grocers and convenience stores.

Its new self-contained Monoblock is pre-charged with propane — requiring no refrigerant piping. The technology features variable speed compressors, EC fan motors and hot gas defrost. According to Hussman, the energy efficient Monoblock reduces full-store refrigerant charge by up to 95% versus using hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants and reduces total annual CO2 emissions by 6% when compared with a condensing unit and evaporator.

Hussman said that stores looking for medium- and low-temperature refrigeration solutions can easily install the Monoblock in as little as two to three hours. This is a retrofit alternative when replacing an existing rooftop condensing unit and evaporator. The Monoblock doesn't require cranes for rooftop installation — it installs directly to the cooler or freezer walk-in.

Compared with a traditional condensing unit using HFC refrigerants such as R404A, the Monoblock uses R290 (propane) and has a low global-warming potential (GWP) of 3 that address both federal- and state-level current and future regulations. Both the MicroSC (air-cooled) and MicroDS (water-cooled) options are available; comply with CARB, NSF and UL; and are AIM Act compliant.

The Krack MicroDS and MicroSC Monoblock is designed for market fulfillment, micro-fulfillment, and indoor walk-in coolers and freezers — making it ideal for dairy, beverage or frozen food applications. 

Hussmann was recently selected as a recipient of the Energy Star Emerging Technology Award. Each year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reviews and selects products that have the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The EPA recognized Hussmann Vertical Reach-in Low-Temperature merchandisers VRL1B1A, VRL2B1A, and VRL3B1A as this year’s award recipients.

