Hussmann Launches Innovative Cooling for Food Retailers

Hussmann, a Panasonic company, has launched its newest cooling solution, the Krack MicroDS and MicroSC Monoblock, an all-in-one condensing unit and evaporator solution using R290 refrigerant. The Monoblock addresses AIM regulations with its unique air- and water-cooled design.

Bridgeton, Mo.-based Hussmann is known for providing innovative products, services and refrigeration systems for grocers and convenience stores.

Its new self-contained Monoblock is pre-charged with propane — requiring no refrigerant piping. The technology features variable speed compressors, EC fan motors and hot gas defrost. According to Hussman, the energy efficient Monoblock reduces full-store refrigerant charge by up to 95% versus using hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants and reduces total annual CO 2 emissions by 6% when compared with a condensing unit and evaporator.

Hussman said that stores looking for medium- and low-temperature refrigeration solutions can easily install the Monoblock in as little as two to three hours. This is a retrofit alternative when replacing an existing rooftop condensing unit and evaporator. The Monoblock doesn't require cranes for rooftop installation — it installs directly to the cooler or freezer walk-in.

Compared with a traditional condensing unit using HFC refrigerants such as R404A, the Monoblock uses R290 (propane) and has a low global-warming potential (GWP) of 3 that address both federal- and state-level current and future regulations. Both the MicroSC (air-cooled) and MicroDS (water-cooled) options are available; comply with CARB, NSF and UL; and are AIM Act compliant.

The Krack MicroDS and MicroSC Monoblock is designed for market fulfillment, micro-fulfillment, and indoor walk-in coolers and freezers — making it ideal for dairy, beverage or frozen food applications.

Hussmann was recently selected as a recipient of the Energy Star Emerging Technology Award. Each year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reviews and selects products that have the potential to significantly reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The EPA recognized Hussmann Vertical Reach-in Low-Temperature merchandisers VRL1B1A, VRL2B1A, and VRL3B1A as this year’s award recipients.