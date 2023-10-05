Dollar Tree, Family Dollar Stores Taking Part in New York Solar Portfolio

Dollar Tree has teamed up with clean-energy provider DSD Renewables to deploy a community solar portfolio at select Dollar Tree and Family Dollar locations in New York state. These seven projects will enable Dollar Tree to meet operational energy demands while supporting solar programs for several local communities and small businesses.

Earlier this year, Dollar Tree revealed its commitment to set a science-based net-zero target by June 30, 2024. To help meet future emissions reduction targets, the company is looking into renewable energy procurement, including community solar.

Houston-based NRG Energy helped issue a request for proposals to find the right partner, and DSD was chosen to develop the projects. Dollar Tree will serve as an anchor tenant subscriber – using a majority of the energy generated – for a seven-project, 41.75-megawatt (MW) community solar portfolio to be built by DSD in East Syracuse, Cortland, Remsen, Medina, Silver Creek and Brier Hill, N.Y.

“Community solar is a unique and emerging energy solution for many of our facilities,” noted Jennifer Silberman, Dollar Tree’s chief sustainability officer. “Serving as an anchor subscriber will power our facilities with renewable energy and help us toward our future net-zero commitment. Simultaneously, it allows us to deliver real benefits to the communities we serve, increasing access to clean, affordable energy for residents and local businesses.”

The portfolio is estimated to generate 55.77 gigawatt-hours of clean energy annually, the equivalent of avoiding 24,127 metric tons of carbon dioxide each year. Dollar Tree will use 16.67 MW of the larger portfolio, offsetting 29% of the energy needs at 184 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores in New York state. Two of the projects are already under asset operation, with the other five under construction and expected to be operational in stages starting this fall.

“We’re excited to have household names and recognized industry leaders like Dollar Tree and Family Dollar supporting our community solar portfolio,” said Katie Kavanaugh, community solar manager at Schenectady, N.Y.-based DSD. “Not only are we determined to help them reach their energy goals, but their participation as an anchor offtaker introduces the necessary backing to more readily deploy our projects, opening up access to communities that may not have had a chance to partake in these programs otherwise.”

Chesapeake, Va.-based Dollar Tree operates 16,476 Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores across 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of July 29. The company is No. 21 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.