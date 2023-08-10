SPECIAL REPORT: The Greener Grocer

1. Greener grocers are reducing food waste.

Trusted by more than 300 grocery retailers across 18 countries, , the fresh-native platform for fresh food retail operations, is at the forefront of accelerating the digital transformation of fresh food retail operations worldwide, enabling retailers to optimize merchandising and replenishment processes while prioritizing compliance and sustainability.

Stephen Midgley, VP of marketing at Mississauga, Ontario-based Invafresh, says that the company helps grocers improve their sustainability cred by staying committed to embracing emerging technologies and providing the essential products and services required to address the unique challenges of fresh food retail operations.

“A significant source of food waste in grocery stores is over-ordering,” Midgely explains. “Grocery stores often order more food than they need, which can lead to spoilage and waste. However automated data analytics tools can analyze sales data to identify trends and patterns in customer behavior. This data can then be used to adjust order quantities and ensure that sustainable grocery stores are only ordering what they need. This can help reduce overordering, which, in turn, reduces the amount of unsold inventory that goes to waste.”

Invafresh’s automated data analytics technology can help grocery stores make more informed decisions about their orders, reducing over-ordering and food waste.

According to Midgely, grocery retailers’ top priorities when it comes to ESG (environmental, social and governance) now are:

Increase operating margins: achieved through accurate demand forecasting and accurate markdown pricing of near-to-expire products

Improve sustainability: achieved through reducing shrink

Improve the shopping experience: fresher food on shelves, improved quality and availability leads to increased customer lifetime value

“Our Invafresh collaboration will help us automate processes, such as ordering, production and inventory management, so that we are meeting customers’ expectations with the freshest foods while also more accurately predicting demand,” notes Bob Gleeson, SVP of merchandising and marketing at Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis Markets. “We expect this platform to reduce food waste and improve efficiencies.”

Food retailers generate 10.5 million tons of food waste, with almost one-third of that wasted food sent to landfills. Suppliers, retailers and consumers waste approximately 45% of all fruits and vegetables, 35% of fish and seafood, and 20% of meat and dairy products annually.

“Invafresh has helped Price Chopper to produce the correct amounts of product to meet our customers’ demand while reducing our exposure to excess shrink,” says Patrick Iannotti, director of retail operations at Schenectady, N.Y.-based Price Chopper/Market 32. “We are working on enhancements with Invafresh that will further our effort in exceeding our customers’ expectations for delivering fresh products while limiting the spoilage that ends up in landfill.”

Price Chopper’s partnership with Invafresh has proved to be a game-changer. Each week, the retailer prevented a staggering 20 tons of fresh food from going to waste, resulting in a projected prevention of more than 3,000 tons of food waste over the next three years. Moreover, by aligning its operations with sustainable practices, Price Chopper succeeded in reducing methane emissions from landfills and minimizing its carbon footprint. Price Chopper’s successful collaboration with Invafresh not only enhanced the grocer’s sustainability efforts, but also positioned it as a frontrunner in the fresh retail industry.