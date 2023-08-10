SPECIAL REPORT: The Greener Grocer

3. Greener grocers are maximizing profits.
Matt Schwartz, CEO and co-founder of San Francisco-based fresh food operations platform Afresh, started learning about the food industry as part of Stanford University’s Earth Program, and also by participating in an internship with food tech investor Dave Friedberg.
Through that, I got an advanced education, with a front-row seat to food tech innovation,” notes Schwartz.
This focus on fresh food led Schwartz and his Afresh co-founder, Nathan Fenner, to spend thousands of hours speaking with hundreds of people in the food supply chain and shadowing store employees to learn about the challenges facing the grocery industry.
“We quickly realized that, despite the increasing importance of fresh food for food retailers, there wasn’t any technology optimized for managing fresh food,” recounts Schwartz. “We were going to all these multibillion-dollar chains, and they were all running this process on pen and paper. Some retailers had even taken center store, non-fresh technology and worked with an IT consulting shop to unsuccessfully bend it to work in fresh.”
In response, Schwartz and Fenner started Afresh in 2017, a fresh food technology company with the ultimate goal of helping eliminate food waste and make fresh food accessible to all.
Afresh’s first product, an AI-powered predictive ordering and inventory management solution, is the only built-for-fresh solution that intelligently navigates hard-to-predict and error-prone data to drive optimal decisions in grocers’ fresh departments. Afresh manages the complexities of fresh food, including seasonality and perishability, to drive more efficient store teams and more profit for grocers that are already operating on razor-thin margins.
[Read more: "10 Most Sustainable Grocers"]
“Afresh unifies previously disjointed processes, from forecasting and inventory to store operations, driving transformative results that help grocery retailers stock the freshest food for customers, increase cost savings and reduce shrink,” asserts Schwartz. “We’re using machine learning to determine the absolute profit-maximizing and shrink-minimizing order quantity for every fresh item at a store daily for grocers like Albertsons, Cub, Fresh Thyme, Heinen’s and more.”
He adds that social impact, when paired with profit incentives, can be a mechanism for positive change in the grocery industry, evolving our food system for the better while maximizing the business incentives of an industry that feeds and hires billions of people worldwide.
According to Schwartz, the top priority for grocers now is reducing shrink.
“Afresh helps grocers reduce their shrink by an average of 25%,” says Schwartz. “This is millions of dollars in savings and millions of pounds of food waste saved annually.”
In 2022, Afresh completed a chain-wide rollout at Cub’s 80 corporate stores. With Afresh implemented across every item in every produce department, Cub expects to prevent at least 2.1 million pounds of food waste annually, reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by 1,264 tons, and save 43 million gallons of water. Additionally, since adopting an AI-based system from Afresh, Cub has seen an 18% reduction in produce shrink.
Afresh has also rolled out chain-wide across Albertsons’ 2,200-plus stores to help improve ordering and better manage its inventory of fresh fruits and vegetables. As a result of this rollout, by simply investing in the right technology, the company was able to increase access to fresher products for customers and make meaningful progress toward achieving its goal of having zero food waste going to landfill by 2030, notes Schwartz.