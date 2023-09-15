Walmart Adds Video Storytelling to Searches

Walmart advertisers have a new, direct way to reach out to customers. Walmart Connect is officially introducing sponsored videos, the retail media group’s first onsite video advertising solution.

The sponsored videos are available to Walmart advertisers who are brand registered on the company’s Walmart Brand portal. The ad solution aims to help brands engage with shoppers via search result pages, where shopping intent is strong.

Susanna Lee, senior director of product marketing for Walmart Connect, said that the storytelling capability can drive considerations and accelerate conversions at key moments on the shopping journey. “'Show, don’t tell' is an old marketing adage that couldn’t be more true in today’s retail media landscape,” she said. “Video ads in search results give you the ability to tell your brand or product’s story to break the barrier between upper-funnel campaign tactics and performance ad formats like Sponsored Search. Brands can create intrigue and interest right where they're convincing and converting customers.”

As the new solution launches, Walmart shared data points underscoring the effectiveness of improved search experiences. According to research conducted for the retailer, 51% of Walmart shoppers said they discover new products about once a month in their search results on Walmart.com and the Walmart app. Non-branded words or phrases comprise 93% of the top 100 searched key words, indicating that customers are open to suggestions.

Advertisers can manage their own sponsored videos through the Walmart Ad Center or by working with a member of the Walmart Connect Partner Network. Brands and companies can measure the videos through Walmart Connect’s standard Sponsored Search metrics, as well as view-through-rate and viewable click-through-rate information available to them.

Lee emphasized that the solution is intuitive for shoppers and advertisers alike. “We've all resonated with video ad content at some point, whether it’s from watching a beauty product demo, spotting the perfect toy or experiencing an emotional connection with a holiday ad. So imagine the power of video storytelling in one of our most influential destinations for customer discovery – search results,” she remarked.

