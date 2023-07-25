Vibenomics and Stingray to Create Largest U.S. In-Store Retail Media Network

Mood Media’s Vibenomics advertising division, a experiential technology and retail media solutions provider, and Stingray Advertising, a provider of retail audio advertising solutions, have agreed to combine their respective networks to create the largest U.S. retail media in-store network. According to the companies, this partnership will provide advertisers with an unmatched national presence, reaching more than 800 million monthly shoppers through in-store digital audio advertising across more than 25,000 brick-and-mortar locations nationwide.

The expansive network encompasses major players in key retail verticals such as grocery, affecting Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Southeastern Grocers, Hy-Vee, Rite Aid, Food Lion, Giant/Martin’s and more. Other industries include drug, convenience and home improvement. Expansion to other verticals will continue in 2024.

By maintaining existing relationships with established accounts, clients will have a seamless and efficient way to purchase digital audio advertising inventory across the combined network. According to the companies, the unified approach, top-tier turnkey production services and comprehensive reporting ensure a national scale for all advertisers.

The news comes during a period of significant growth for U.S. retail media networks. In-store audio advertising is rapidly gaining momentum among brands due to its ability to influence shoppers at the point of purchase and consistently deliver significant sales lifts.

“Current in-store advertising is fragmented and inconsistent,” said Malcolm McRoberts, CEO of Austin, Texas-based Mood Media. “Our new sales relationship with Stingray Advertising marks a transformative shift in the retail media landscape by creating a new standard for buying retail media that enables greater scale and deeper connections with shoppers. As retailers continue to invest in digital technology to elevate the in-store environment, the customer experience will be unmatched.”

“Joining forces with Mood Media enables us both to create the largest retail media network in the United States,” said Eric Boyko, president, co-founder and CEO of Montreal-based Stingray. “Our combined national scale presents a unique advantage to the market with more consistency across networks, improved transparency, and more predictable CPM and fill rates for retailers. Our alliance sets a new standard for retail advertising nationwide.”

The collaboration will also benefit from Mood Media’s extensive solution suite and global reach, encompassing 500,000-plus locations worldwide, and Stingray’s in-store brand experiences for more than 140,000 locations across the globe to unlock opportunities for advertisers. It offers a platform for brands to connect with their target audiences on a large scale across multiple media channels, maximizing their reach and impact.

Last week, Vibenomics also teamed up with location analytics and marketing intelligence platform Placer.ai to better measure the impact of in-store retail media. Vibenomics will leverage Placer.ai’s in-store visitation data to create relevant and accurate solutions for audio and display advertising inside physical stores.