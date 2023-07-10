Retailer Deep Dive: Albertsons' Way Forward

Private-Brand Consolidation

In May, Albertsons said it would consolidate three of its Signature private brands under a single master brand, Signature SELECT, which will feature a new logo and packaging design. The transition from Signature Farms, Signature Care and Signature Café is currently underway at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s and more, and is expected to be complete in early 2024.

The transition was apparent during a recent visit to an Acme Supermarket in Hopewell Junction, N.Y. New signage with the updated logo design was all over the perimeter and center store, with a particular emphasis in the produce department.

“Signature SELECT is our flagship brand offering shoppers an incomparable assortment of quality products at an incredible value,” said Jennifer Saenz, EVP and chief merchandising officer at Albertsons Cos., at the time that the brand consolidation was made public. “We are incredibly proud of our Signature family of brands, and by bringing these sub-brands together under one name, we are building greater brand recognition, driving brand loyalty and creating customers for life.”

Signature SELECT is already the largest brand in the company’s Own Brands portfolio boasting more than 8,000 products, including packaged salads, ice cream, frozen pizza, coffee, paper goods, pasta, snacks, and canned vegetables and fruit, as well as ground beef, pork and chicken.

Following the consolidation of Signature Farms’ fresh poultry and produce, Signature Café’s deli items, and Signature Care’s line of personal and baby products, the master brand will feature the modern Signature SELECT logo with a unified package design across a broad assortment of product categories so shoppers can easily identify the brand throughout the store. To reinforce the quality associated with every item, Signature SELECT guarantees 100% customer satisfaction or they can receive a full refund of the purchase price.

The Signature family of brands was introduced to Albertsons’ portfolio of stores in 2016, following the merger of Albertsons and Safeway. However, the ‘S’ branding dates back as far as the 1960s, when Safeway sold various products under the ‘S’ brand, among them milk, bread, ice cream, coffee, jellies, soft drinks, lunch meat, canned fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, and paper products. The ‘S’ brand remained a key private label for Safeway until 2012, when the company retired its namesake brand and merged its products under the Safeway Kitchens, Safeway Farms, Safeway Home and Safeway Care brands, which ultimately became the Signature family of brands.

The Signature SELECT consolidation and rebranding follow recent updates to the company’s Own Brands portfolio, including the evolution of the O Organics brand and the redesign of Open Nature. A recent survey commissioned by Albertsons Cos. revealed that consumer demand for private labels continues to grow, with 93% of Americans embracing and expanding their purchases of store brands. Respondents cited price, quality and availability as the main drivers of these purchases, with a large number writing in that better taste was a factor when choosing a private brand.

To celebrate Signature SELECT, the company debuted a new summer campaign appearing now in print, social, online and streaming channels. From family cookouts, backyard brunches and summer treats to countless other occasions, the creative highlights in-the-moment imagery of how Signature SELECT elevates everyday life with convenient, affordable alternatives to national brands in every aisle — without sacrificing taste or quality.

“When developing the marketing campaign to accompany our expanded Signature SELECT flagship brand, we knew we wanted to celebrate the brand’s virtues of quality, taste, value and convenience,” said Brandon Brown, SVP of Own Brands at Albertsons Cos. “Our Signature creative showcases warm, welcoming scenes that put the Signature SELECT brand at the center of life’s moments. We’re creating an emotional connection with our customer and showing her how everyday occasions can have their own signature flavor and style.”