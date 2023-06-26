Vericast Collabs With Intel on In-Store Retail Media

Vericast, in collaboration with Intel, has designed, deployed and tested a new programmatically enabled digital in-store retail media network powered by Vericast's intelligent targeting technology and Intel's Edge software platforms to deliver contextually relevant advertising and product information throughout the shopping experience. The collaboration is part of a larger effort to modernize retail and tap into the digitization of the physical store.

Vericast recently tested the network by piloting an advertising campaign for a globally recognized beverage company across 50 individually operated convenience stores in Dallas and New Orleans. The two-week test featured eight advertisements deployed on in-store digital displays and beverage cooler screens. The purpose was to validate the technologies and system, capture data, and discover learnings in a real-world environment.

The campaign delivered an estimated 350,000 verified customer impressions; captured zero-party data, or data that a consumer intentionally shares with a brand; tracked sales by SKU; measured consumer sentiment; and more. About 85% of consumers who visited a custom landing page created for the pilot opted in to provide data.

The in-store network leverages Vericast's new privacy-centric contextual advertising solution to deliver relevant digital ads to consumers as they shop and measures their behavior with proprietary campaign data analytics. The hardware consists of multiple-sized display and cooler screen panels that transform traditional surfaces into digital smart screens. These surfaces use Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and computer vision technology to capture anonymized analytics and enable Vericast to measure consumer engagement in real time.

"The digitization of in-store signage, and its use in programmatic advertising, is a natural extension of Vericast's commitment to relevant, responsible and measurable omnichannel impact," said Hans Fischmann, VP of product management at San Antonio-based Vericast, which "provides the technology and know-how to engage with any consumer at any point on the path to purchase, whether online, on the go or in-store – all while adhering to and respecting consumer privacy demands."

Vericast has recently expanded its in-store retail media network with various regional grocery chains, fast-casual restaurants, and a 1,700-store commitment from a global convenience store brand.