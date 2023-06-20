Northeast Grocery Bringing Retail Media Networks to Its Banners

Through a partnership with Instacart, Northeast Grocery Inc. (NGI), the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets, is bringing both retail media networks and enhanced e-commerce shopping experiences to its banners. The grocery company first partnered with Instacart for same-day delivery in 2017, and Instacart has powered its e-commerce websites and apps since 2019.

NGI will utilize the Instacart Platform to introduce new e-commerce capabilities, driven by machine learning technologies that will deliver more personalized recommendations to customers, and also offer custom online coupons. Additionally, Instacart’s Carrot Ads will allow brands to advertise directly on Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops’ e-commerce platforms and apps. With Carrot Ads, the retailers will also offer display ads, as well as Instacart’s sponsored product solution.

“We’re proud to expand our partnership with Instacart, demonstrating our commitment to evolving the online shopping experience,” said Diane Colgan, SVP marketing at NGI. “Through the Instacart Platform, we’re able to introduce innovative e-commerce features that enhance the customer experience with a more personalized experience, while our cutting-edge retail media network, powered by Carrot Ads, helps us connect brands directly with customers at the point of purchase. This partnership is another example of the efficiencies that our organization brings to the businesses of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops.”

“We’re dedicated to helping our retail partners grow by developing innovative technology solutions that help them better serve their customers,” said Chris Rogers, chief business officer at Instacart. “Through our longstanding partnership with Price Chopper/Market32 and Tops, we’re proud to have helped them build their e-commerce footprint from the ground up.”

Continued Rogers: “Now, as we expand our relationship to include Instacart’s ad technology, we are opening up even more exciting possibilities for them to continue to grow their businesses while creating a more compelling and personalized experience for their customers as they browse the digital aisles.”

Late last month, NGI welcomed Scott Kessler as its new EVP, CIO. Kessler will guide the development and execution of the company’s technology roadmap to align with business goals, direct the IT functions of both companies, and work closely with all areas of the business to identify opportunities to leverage technology to enhance efficiency.

Based in Schenectady, N.Y., NGI is the parent company of Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops Markets LLC, which collectively operate nearly 300 supermarkets across New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire and employ more than 30,000 associates/teammates. NGI is No. 45 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.