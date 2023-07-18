Will Grocers, CPGs Help Banks Ride $100B Retail Media Wave?

The digital advertising waters are shifting toward retail media, dramatically affecting how brands and retailers market to consumers. Countless articles have already been penned about the rising impact of retail media on the ad tech landscape, and for good reason: WPP’s GroupM estimates that retail media will be a $110.7 billion industry by the end of 2022, up from $88 billion in 2021. This represents 18% of all global digital advertising and 11% of all advertising, with estimates of that number climbing to 60% in 2027.

In digital media, money follows performance, and retail media is no exception. In one example cited by retail media solutions platform Criteo, it was able to increase sales for an art materials brand sold at Michael’s Crafts by 412%, with an increase in ROAS of 926%, using two creative ad formats: on-site display ads and sponsored products. This level of performance and measurability is unprecedented, with traditional online advertising leading brands to divert budget toward retail media at a rapid pace.

So, what’s the secret to retail media success? Brands are finally able to unlock retailers’ first-party data to target shoppers based on the actual purchases made online and in-store. This triangulation of granular retail purchase data and scaled audiences, combined with brands’ demand for better targeting and consumers’ desire for relevant advertising, has created a near-perfect situation up and down the value chain.