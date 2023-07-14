07/14/2023
Sponsored Content
Harnessing the In-Store Media Megatrend
Progressive Grocer: What makes in-store media unique?
Dilini Fernando: There are seven key differentiators:
- REACH. In-store audiences are 70% larger than online audiences.3 While many shoppers migrated to online shopping during the pandemic, that trend has slowed as 73% of shoppers say they still prefer to purchase a product in-store.4 Given more than 85% of all US retail sales happen in physical stores,5 it is critical to promote along the path to purchase to reach this large base of shoppers where and when they are shopping.
- CONTEXT + CONTENT. Brands already know the power of the right message at the right time, and in store video has been a popular tactic to educate and inspire consumers. Freeosk kiosks takes this opportunity to the next level. Not only does the in-store digital kiosk create a consistent and brand-safe environment it also can seamlessly load an offer via retailer loyalty cards to influence shopper behavior as the message is communicated.
- MERCHANDISING. Merchandising can expand a brand’s footprint beyond the category aisle. Each Freeosk unit acts as secondary display/merchandising location to reach shoppers in high traffic areas early in the trip when they are most likely to convert.
- IMPULSE SALES. The fact is, 82% of shoppers make purchasing decisions in-store.6 In-Store retail media — that includes digital, merchandising, and offers — can have a compounding effect to increase revenues. While the intention of the trip influences planned items on a shopping list, timely in-store brand exposure can lead to impulse sales and larger baskets from the simple act of discovering an unplanned, yet desirable items.
- TRIAL. Getting brands in hands remains a powerful tactic to help risk-averse shoppers get to know a brand or product category. The Freeosk sampling activations become a critical touchpoint (and often a moment of truth) that lowers barriers to entry for shoppers, on their terms, through on-demand automation. (This is not your parent’s sampling method).
- INCREMENTALITY. One of the most remarkable impacts of effective in-store retail media is the ability to drive incremental shoppers to new categories. Freeosk’s opt-in experience is focused on bringing the product aisle to the shopper. This simple and approachable interaction has a proven track record of driving new to brand and new to category households.
- SAMPLING & MULTISENSORY BRAND ENGAGEMENT. Studies have shown that multisensory engagement leads to more memorable experiences and more successful, longerlasting, brand engagement. US shoppers were most likely to frequently notice brand displays on shelves (43%), followed by video ads on TV screens (37%).7 Freeosk’s discovery platform activates sight, sound, taste, and touch for a shopper in one simple solution, designed for the next evolution of retail media.