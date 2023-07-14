Harnessing the In-Store Media Megatrend

Andrew Lipsman of Insider Intelligence and eMarketer recently identified the digitization of the physical store as one of retail’s next megatrends. Insider Intelligence, in fact, calls it a significant media opportunity for brands, and predicts that in-store retail media spending in the US will reach $19 billion in 2023 — up from $8.4 billion in 2018.1 Yet only 9% of retailers offer in-store digital media, representing a large opportunity for expansion and brand impact.2

Here, Dilini Fernando VP, Marketing of the multisensory instore retail media company Freeosk, explains how their offering differs from most retail media solutions and describes how the company can help Brands attract new-to-brand customers for incremental growth.