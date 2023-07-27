Foodland Debuts Retail Media Network With CitrusAd

Foodland Super Market Ltd., Hawaii’s largest grocery chain, has rolled out its first-ever retail media network, using technology from CitrusAd. The network will combine Foodland’s privacy-protected first-party data and CitrusAd’s relevancy algorithm to match brand compatibility and shopper history with the most appropriate audiences. The aim is to enable brands of all sizes to engage with Foodland shoppers in a highly relevant manner and improve return on ad spend by leveraging Big Data at scale in real time.

The grocer has also joined CitrusAd’s GroceryOne hub to make it easy for brands to manage various retail media campaigns at many grocery chains and reach millions of shoppers from a single source. Advertisers and brands already on the GroceryOne digital platform can now also reach Foodland’s shoppers in Hawaii.

“Foodland is committed to better shopping experiences,” noted Sheryl Toda, VP of marketing and corporate communications at Honolulu-based Foodland. “As a part of the GroceryOne network we will utilize CitrusAd’s retail media platform to tailor shopping experiences for each member of our shopping community in real time through our privacy-protected, first-party data, for improved relevancy.”

“We are excited to be partnering with such a renowned business as Foodland, which has been serving the Hawaii community for 75 years,” said Lauren Malaguti, VP, GroceryOne media sales at CitrusAd, an Australian company with its U.S. office in St. Petersburg, Fla. “CitrusAd welcomes Foodland as a part of the collective of retailers on GroceryOne, and we look forward to serving customized experiences for shoppers and value for brands.”

The only locally owned supermarket business in Hawaii with stores statewide, as well as the first supermarket to open in Hawaii, Foodland has 31 stores and employs more than 3,400 employees at Foodland, Sack N Save and Foodland Farms stores on four islands. CitrusAd is part of Epsilon, a global advertising and marketing technology company.