Erewhon's Big Fashion Collab With Balenciaga

The Balenciaga-Erewhon collection features aprons inspired by those worn by the grocer’s employees. (Image source: Balenciaga website)

Luxury fashion brand Balenciaga recently debuted a collection made in collaboration with upscale grocer Erewhon during its first runway show in Los Angeles. The Paris-based fashion company's fall event attracted such celebrities as Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Los Angeles-based Erewhon is known to attract its fair share of influencers. The grocer is famous for its celebrity-endorsed juice bar featuring partnerships with the likes of Emma Chamberlain and Hailey Bieber.

[Read more: "Erewhon Launches Updated Mobile App"]

Now well-to-do fans of high-end fashion and food can shop the Balenciaga-Erewhon collaboration, which contains pieces that range from T-shirts and zip-up hoodies to embroidered baseball caps and aprons – the last inspired by those worn by Erewhon shop employees. Items range from $425 to $1,150.

According to Balenciaga’s website, Balenciaga-Erewhon “pieces feature a symbol that is especially recognizable to Los Angelenos, underscored with the organic grocery store’s date of establishment and a Balenciaga logomark.”

The fashion house also collaborated with the healthy grocer on an Erewhon Juice made from apple, lemon, ginger, cinnamon, organic maple and detoxifying charcoal — which was served to guests at the fall runway show and sold in limited quantities at all Erewhon stores through Dec. 9.

Meanwhile, Erewhon recently made a strategic equity investment in Zuma Valley, whose organic whipped coconut cream is featured in several of the food retailer’s smoothies and co-branded with such celebrities as Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber. Zuma Valley’s whipped coconut cream retail SKU is one of the top 10 best-selling items across all product categories at Erewhon.

Additionally, the food retailer teamed up with an iconic Hawaiian resort to launch a new exclusive juice product. The healthy grocer and Grand Wailea created the new Aloha Sunshine Juice, made with Maui Gold Pineapple, organic ginger, organic fresh lime juice and organic mint, bringing the tropical flavors of Hawaii to the mainland.

Erewhon operates 10 stores in the Los Angeles area. Progressive Grocer named the independent grocer one of its 2022 Outstanding Independents.