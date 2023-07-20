Erewhon Invests in Growth of Coconut Company

Southern California independent grocer Erewhon has made a strategic equity investment in Zuma Valley, whose organic whipped coconut cream is featured in several of the food retailer’s smoothies and co-branded with such influential celebrities as Kourtney Kardashian and Hailey Bieber.

“At Erewhon, we taste thousands of new products every year,” said Erewhon CEO Tony Antoci. “Zuma Valley is the best-tasting, purest coconut we have ever found. We are excited to help bring Zuma Valley products to more of the country and in additional product formats.”

“Humans have been eating coconut for tens of thousands of years, and yet there is still huge untapped potential in the amazing coconut palm,” noted Julie Labin, founder, and CEO of Malibu, Calif.-based Zuma Valley. “We have several innovative coconut-based products in the pipeline that we look forward to launching at Erewhon.”

Erewhon was Zuma Valley’s first customer back in 2015, when the retailer operated just one store. The investment of an undisclosed amount represents a continuation of the two companies’ partnership.

According to Antoci, Zuma Valley’s whipped coconut cream retail SKU is one of the top 10 best-selling items across all product categories at Erewhon. “Most coconut products are dried or heated to ultra-high temperatures, but Zuma Valley has figured out how to gently pack coconut to preserve the flavor as mother nature intended, without synthetic additives,” he added.

Zuma Valley’s current product portfolio encompasses refrigerated whipped coconut cream, frozen coconut cream and frozen coconut meat, all of which are certified USDA organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free and kosher. The company sells to retail foodservice, and manufacturing customers across the United States. Zuma Valley sources its sustainably grown coconuts from the Philippines, where they’re grown on and purchased direct from small family farms, and then fresh frozen. More than half of the energy used during packing and freezing is from renewable sources, including biofuel and solar.

Erewhon operates nine stores in the Los Angeles area. A 10th is coming this September to Pasadena, Calif.