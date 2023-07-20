Erewhon Launches New Tropical Juice With Hawaiian Resort

Upscale Los Angeles grocer Erewhon has collaborated with an iconic Hawaiian resort to launch a new, exclusive juice product.

Erewhon and Grand Wailea have created the new Aloha Sunshine juice, made with Maui Gold Pineapple, organic ginger, organic fresh lime juice and organic mint, bringing the tropical flavors of Hawaii to the mainland. The new beverage will be available at Erewhon’s nine Los Angeles County locations, as well as at Grand Wailea’s artisanal café-market concept, Loulu.

"Much like Grand Wailea, Erewhon is more than just a place; it's an elevated lifestyle destination and extraordinary community centered on world-class experiences and optimal well-being," said JP Oliver, managing director of Grand Wailea, which is located on the island of Maui. "We strive to provide our guests the most thoughtfully curated, premiere wellness and nutrition options, and Erewhon's offerings are second to none."

Aloha Sunshine will be unveiled during a two-day event taking place at Erewhon Culver City on Saturday, July 22 from noon - 2 p.m. and Erewhon Calabasas on Sunday, July 23 from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Grand Wailea Executive Chef Ryan Urig will provide in-store juicing demonstrations and serve fresh ceviche throughout the event.

In addition to the new Erewhon product, Grand Wailea has been named as Erewhon’s first hotel partner for the organic market chain’s newly expanded membership program. As part of this partnership, Grand Wailea will provide Erewhon members with exclusive resort benefits (including resort credits and category upgrades) and have select Erewhon goods and offerings on property.

