Sky High Farm Universe Debuts Beverage Exclusively at Erewhon

A new better-for-you sparkling water is landing exclusively at Los Angeles grocery chain Erewhon Market.

Sky High Farm Honey Pop, from Pine Plains, N.Y.-based Sky High Farm Universe (SHF), offers consumers a “refreshing beverage with gut health properties and nutritional value” for $4.99 per can. Created alongside private label beverage manufacturer FedUp Foods, the organic drink is flavored with honey, includes kefir and contains 9 grams of fiber per serving.

"We share Sky High’s vision for a just and equitable food system and their commitment to sustainable farming practices,” said Andreas Schneider, chief development officer at Marshall, N.C.-based FedUp Foods. “Our partnership has created a drink that is truly unique and special -- a delicious and refreshing sparkling water that delights the senses, brings awareness to the critical role of pollinators in agriculture and supports food access with every can sold. We couldn’t be more thrilled with this collaboration.”

In celebration of the drink’s April 21 launch, SHF Workwear and Erewhon will co-produce a collaborative capsule, including T-shirts, hats, workwear shirts and jackets, and canvas bags. The upscale grocer operates locations in Beverly Hills, Calabasas, Culver City, Grove, Palisades, Santa Monica, Silver Lake, Studio City and Venice.

“The Erewhon team has watched Sky High Farm Universe grow since its inception,” said Alec Antoci, head of brand development at Erewhon. “When I first heard of the nonprofit Sky High Farm’s mission, I fell in love and wanted to support their commitment to ecological farming practices and an environmentally holistic, equity-focused approach to promoting food sovereignty. Our team collaborated on co-branded Sky High Farm Workwear merchandise to celebrate the launch of the brand’s first drink, Honey Pop, which has been years in the making. All these goods work to power the work of the nonprofit, and I’m so honored to launch the beverage and share the brand with our customers at our nine -- soon to be 10 -- stores in Los Angeles.”