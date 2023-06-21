Fresh Juice-Based Beverages Move Into Mainstream

‘The Fresh-Squeezed Experience’

In terms of the energy drink trend, Uncle Matt’s Organic, based in Clermont, Fla., recently reintroduced its Ultimate Energy juice drink with clean caffeine and what it describes as a smoother, sweeter taste.

Dom’s Kitchen & Market, a grocery-and-foodservice combo operation, has integrated better-for-you beverages deeply into both of its Chicago locations, which is consistent with the retailer’s quality gourmet, organic and natural product orientation.

Lauren Bijur, Dom’s senior category manager, perishables, observes that what she terms the non-soft drink category “has just exploded.”

The company stocks established juices such as Simply Juice, Uncle Matt’s and Natalie’s. It also has its own store-made fresh juice program.

“That’s where we do more volume,” Bijur says. “We really wanted to give the customer the fresh-squeezed experience, something like you might get in a café in Europe or at a fresh juice bar. It’s not just orange juice — it’s celery juice, it’s beet juice. One of our best-sellers is watermelon juice. Then we have combinations, and they all just resonate really well with customers.”

Store-made fresh is almost 70% of Dom’s total juice business.

The company also sells a line of fresh bottled juices made in conjunction with a local cold-press juicer. Although it’s only seven items deep, the cold-pressed bottled juice line represents an additional 15% of total juice sales, according to Bijur.

Proper Extractions

An extraction company founded in 2001, Javo uses proprietary technology and product development processes to produce clean-label coffee, tea and botanical extracts for the foodservice industry and CPG beverage makers.

“Inherently, everything that we’re starting with as a product, the extracts are pure,” says Chris Johnson, EVP of sales and marketing at Javo, based in Vista, Calif. “It’s about developing products using those pure extracts, that natural, clean-label authenticity all the way to the cup.”

According to Johnson, more beverage consumers today want to see fewer artificial ingredients on labels.

“The majority of the camp falls into consumers who are wanting to consume healthier food and beverages,” he adds. “Natural is important, being able to read and understand labels and not having 10-syllable-long ingredients in their products.”

That approach is now extending into more beverage segments, he points out.

“What’s really trending in energy is clean energy,” notes Johnson. “Cold brew falls in that space: natural, higher caffeine content, clean, low-calorie, no-sugar natural cold brew.”

However, all else taken into consideration, drinks still have to taste good, even if flavor profiles are evolving.

“Consumers want flavors that have some familiarity but stretch,” explains Johnson, “so if it’s a lemonade, it’s yuzu lemonade. Yuzu is trending but in the adoption phase.”

Smoothie Operators

Meanwhile, Blendid is bringing the public healthy smoothies via robotic preparation using kiosks placed in locations that even include college and hospital sites.

Vipin Jain, CEO of Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Blendid, says that the company gives its customers a wide choice of ingredients. All Blendid ingredients are plant-based, except for kefir, and they are all-natural. Juices used in the smoothies are 100% natural and have no added sugar, for example. Other ingredients offered include fruits, nuts, seeds and spices such as turmeric, which is gaining favor for its health benefits. Even as Blendid emphasizes choice in smoothie preparation, it does so with the intent of keeping prices reasonable and the flavor enticing.

“Healthy food doesn’t always go hand in hand with affordability and taste,” asserts Jain. “Consumers are drawn to Blendid because it meets all of their needs: food that is fresh, healthy, affordable, personalized, and can be ordered or scheduled for pickup from their mobile device.”