Hot Grocery Trends for Summer 2023

Shopper intelligence leader Catalina is projecting a significant sales uptick in new beverage and tableware options at grocery and convenience stores across the country in the coming weeks, based on its proprietary Shopper Intelligence Platform, which identifies audiences and measures purchase behavior in real time.

In the adult beverage category, demand for pre-mixed cocktails is anticipated to rise, while hard seltzer is in decline.

“We expect pre-mixed cocktails to be well stocked in picnic coolers across the country this summer, at the expense of hard seltzer and domestic beer and wine,” said Sean Murphy, chief data and analytics officer at Catalina, whose global headquarters is in St. Petersburg, Fla. “Hosts can now conveniently offer a wider variety of flavors and styles – from a classic margarita to fruit-infused vodka spritzes – that are typically more affordable than buying individual ingredients. They are also lower in calories and sugar than many other alcoholic beverages.”

Overall, Catalina noted that the pre-mixed cocktail category is expected to grow by 11% year over year in 2023 and is becoming increasingly competitive, with major players driving innovation to differentiate themselves. Catalina data showed that the 29% growth of pre-mixed cocktails has outpaced other alcoholic beverage categories since May 2022, followed by wine coolers, at 22%, and nonalcoholic beer, at 11%.

At 51%, Catalina's Shopper Intelligence Platform showed that liqueurs were the most popular base ingredient in the pre-mixed cocktails category, followed by beer (46%), gin (43%), tequila (42%) and vodka (30%).

The popularity of pre-mixed cocktails is coming at the expense of hard seltzers, which dropped 15% in unit sales compared with last year. Additionally, domestic wine decreased 5% and mainstream beer shrunk 3%. Notably, the consumption of beer cocktails such as shandies and ginger beers is on the rise – up 46% versus a year ago – while, as mentioned earlier, nonalcoholic beer has seen an 11% increase.