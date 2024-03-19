Sprouts Farmers Market Elevates Women’s Athletics Via New NIL Partnerships

Sprouts brings on new NIL deals with female athletes such as Cameron Brink, the Pac-12 Conference's Women's Basketball Player of the Year.

Sprouts Farmers Market is continuing its long-term commitment to women’s athletics by revealing eight new individual Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deals with female athletes from schools in Sprouts communities across the country.

To date, the healthy grocer has executed more than 150 female athlete deals through NIL partnerships. In 2022, Sprouts celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX with 50 NIL sponsorships of female athletes within the Pac-12 and Big 12 conferences. In 2023, it continued its commitment to women’s athletics with more than 45 partnerships with college athletes.

“Sprouts remains steadfast in our commitment to elevate women’s athletics through ongoing NIL partnerships with talented female athletes,” said Alisa Gmelich, SVP and chief marketing officer of Sprouts. “We’re thrilled to extend our support with eight new partnerships, reaffirming our ongoing dedication to empowering women and fostering opportunities for women in athletics.”

The new Sprouts female athlete sponsorships are with:

Cameron Brink, Basketball

This season, Brink was named the Pac-12 Conference’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Hailey Merchant, Gymnastics

Merchant has twice been recognized by her conference for her scholastic accomplishments by being named to their All-Conference Scholastic Team. Jordan Bowers, Gymnastics

Bowers boasts five NCAA All-American titles, two national championships and two Big 12 Conference Championships, as well as being named the 2022 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. Lauren Gustin, Basketball

In the 2022-23 season, Gustin led the country in rebounds and defensive rebounds per game and is a two-time All-Conference First Team selection. Logan Cole, Softball

Last season, Cole had three games with multiple hits, including a two-RBI game, and saw time at shortstop, second base and outfield. Brooke Donabedian, Gymnastics

Donabedian holds her school record for a floor routine score of 9.950, which she has accomplished twice. Throughout the 2023 season, she secured five separate floor event wins. Sarah Sylvester, Basketball and Volleyball

Sylvester is the first player in her school’s history to play both volleyball and women’s basketball at the varsity level. She was the only player to start every volleyball match this past season and was named Big 12 Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week in September 2023. Alyssa Washington, Softball

Washington was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman team in 2021 and the All-Big Second Team in 2022. In the 2023 season, she started 38 games at third base and shortstop.

One of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts plans to open approximately 35 new stores this year.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs about 32,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.