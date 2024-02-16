Hy-Vee Celebrates Iowa Basketball Star Caitlin Clark's NCAA Scoring Record

The Hawkeyes senior point guard Caitlin Clark became the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I highest scoring female basketball player in NCAA history during the first quarter of the University of Iowa’s game against University of Michigan on Feb. 15. In honor of Clark reaching 3,569 career points to break the previous record, fellow Iowan Hy-Vee is donating $35,690 to the Caitlin Clark Foundation.

The Caitlin Clark Foundation’s mission is to uplift and improve the lives of youth and their communities through education, nutrition, and sport — three pillars Clark believes were foundational in her success.

“We are absolutely thrilled to see Caitlin reach this historic milestone in her career,” said Matt Nickell, VP, sports marketing for Hy-Vee. “Not only is Caitlin an incredible athlete, but she’s also an outstanding example of the fundamentals we try to live out at Hy-Vee - dedication, respect, sincerity and caring. We're honored to partner with Caitlin and look forward to seeing many more amazing accomplishments from her both on and off the court."

Clark announced her first major brand partnership in 2021 with Hy‑Vee. “When NIL [name, image and likeness policy] was becoming a reality, I told my business team that I love Hy-Vee,” Clark said. “We have really similar values in being our best, taking care of others and engaging in the community. It just felt like a perfect partnership and I’m incredibly grateful.”

Earlier this year, Hy-Vee introduced an exclusive limited-time cereal created in partnership with Clark called Caitlin’s Crunch Time cereal. One-hundred percent of the proceeds for the cereal goes to the Caitlin Clark Foundation.

“It’s really exciting to get your own cereal, and even better when it makes an impact on the community,” said Clark. “Hy-Vee has been such a great partner and I am really thankful for their support for the Caitlin Clark Foundation.” Caitlin’s Crunch Time is only available at select Iowa stores while supplies last.

As part of her partnership with Hy‑Vee, Clark has appeared in commercials, acted as one of the Grand Marshals for 2023’s Hy-Vee Indycar Race Weekend and is an ambassador for Hy‑Vee HyChi.

Clark was named National Player of the Year and ESPN’s Midseason Player of the Year.

The previous NCAA record was 3,527 career points set by Kelsey Plum in 2017 when she played for the Washington Huskies.

Employee-owned Hy-Vee operates more than 550 business units across eight Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based company has a team of 75,000-plus employees and is No. 36 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Hy-Vee a 2023 Top Regional.