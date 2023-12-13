H-E-B’s San Antonio Spurs Commercials Are Back

“We’re always looking for ways to entertain our fans, and for this year’s commercials, we’re excited to welcome some new faces to the lineup,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B group VP of marketing. “For nearly 20 years, we’ve enjoyed teaming up with the Spurs organization for these spots, which have become favorites for our loyal customers and committed Spurs fans.”

The remaining commercials are expected to be released early next year, with plans for some fun social media and in-arena activations. With funny moments on and off the court, the final two spots will center on the Spurs teammates using H-E-B Creamy Creations ice cream in very creative ways.

As they’re released throughout the year, fans can catch all of the commercials on H-E-B’s YouTube page and its other social media platforms. The commercials will be televised throughout the season in the San Antonio and Austin areas, as well as select cities in the Gulf Coast and Border regions. The marketing campaign will also include billboards featuring Wembanyama, which will launch early next year in the San Antonio and Austin markets.

This continued collaboration between H-E-B and Spurs Sports & Entertainment has led to numerous community investment projects and provided Spurs fans and H-E-B customers with player appearances and fan appreciation events throughout the year.

Last year’s commercials starred Johnson, Jakob Poeltl and Derrick White.

The largest privately held employer in Texas, San Antonio-based H-E-B has more than 420 stores and 145,000 employees in Texas and Mexico. The company is No. 15 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named H-E-B one of its best regional grocery chains in America.