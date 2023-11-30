Peacock Becomes Instacart’s 1st-Ever Streaming Partner

Grocery tech company Instacart and Peacock, NBCUniversal’s premium streaming service, have formed a partnership making Peacock Premium available to all Instacart+ members in the United States at no additional cost. To mark the launch of this new benefit, beginning today, Instacart and Peacock have rolled out a custom ad spot featuring holiday scenes from such well-known Peacock film and television properties as “The Office,” “Parks & Recreation,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

The spot, which shows how Instacart and Peacock can rescue customers from holiday chaos, will run across NBCUniversal’s linear, social and streaming platforms. Instacart will also be featured on NBCUniversal programs in a holiday takeover beginning with “Christmas in Rockefeller Plaza” on Nov. 29, and continuing with the Dec. 5 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Bravo.

“Instacart+ helps deliver all of the snacks and beverages a Peacock viewer needs for a must-see TV night,” noted Heather Rivera, VP, strategy, partnerships and corporate development at San Francisco-based Instacart. “We’re excited to marry the convenience of shopping with Instacart with Peacock’s unparalleled content offerings. An hour saved on a trip to the store means an hour more of fan-favorite shows from Peacock.”

“Peacock and Instacart are both fast-growing brands that aim to deliver a great experience and exceptional value to our customers,” said Annie Luo, EVP, head of global partnerships and strategic development at New York-based Peacock. “With TV viewing and grocery delivery at their peak during the holiday season, it’s the perfect time to launch this partnership and lean into big moments across NBCUniversal.”

Peacock, the only streaming service included with Instacart’s same-day delivery subscription, offers viewers more than 80,000 hours of content, including more than 8,000 hours of live sports each year.

Instacart+ is available for a flat standard fee of $99 per year, or $9.99 per month, with members getting unlimited free delivery on orders over $35 in as fast an hour, lower service fees, 5% credit back on eligible pickup orders, and the ability to create shared family accounts. Now Instacart+ members can access Peacock and order their TV time treats, movie night essentials, spirits and more from Instacart's 1,400-plus national, regional and local retail banners across the United States in as fast as an hour.

Instacart is a regular advertiser across Peacock and the NBCUniversal portfolio.