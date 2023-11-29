Walmart Turns to ‘RomCommerce’ This Holiday Season

Walmart is hoping its customers will “watch, shop and swoon” over a first-of-its-kind shoppable commercial series that features coveted holiday gifts. The retailer’s “Add to Heart” series, which it has dubbed a “RomCommerce” of sorts, includes 23 parts that will debut on TikTok, Roku and YouTube on Dec. 2, with the rest dropping Dec. 5 and Dec. 8.

In addition to TikTok, Roku and YouTube, the series can also be viewed on Walmart’s owned social channels. Customers can shop more than 330 products across the experience, ranging from furniture and holiday decor to clothing.

“The holidays are such a special season. We know gifting and curling up to watch a favorite Christmas movie are part of so many families’ traditions. So, what better time to launch an innovative, first-of-its-kind shoppable series,” said William White, chief marketing officer, Walmart U.S. “‘Add to Heart’ is a fun, unique way for our customers to be entertained while shopping for the great deals on top brands that they expect from Walmart. We hope they enjoy it and the amazing gifts they order throughout.”

Utilizing TikTok’s Video Shopping Ads and Roku’s “Ok to Text” feature will allow customers to shop from home or on the go. Roku users will be able to access the series through Walmart’s shoppable branded entertainment playlist and also through a marquee ad on the Roku home screen.

As for the plot, Walmart says: “The shoppable series follows New York designer Jessica as she returns to her hometown for the holidays. After losing her luggage on her travels, she visits her local Walmart, where she bumps into an old flame Javi. Between the town festivities, decorating, and shopping, they start to rekindle their spark. How will it end? What will you shop? Tune in to find out how the story unfolds.” (Watch official trailer below.)

