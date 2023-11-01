Albertsons Makes It Easier for Customers to Shop Recipes Online

Through an expanded partnership with Chicory, Albertsons Cos. will be able to send products directly to carts at all of its banner stores via Chicory's shoppable recipe technology and in-recipe contextual advertisements. The direct shoppable integration promises a more seamless shopping experience for Albertsons customers within Chicory's recipe network.

Previously, Albertsons utilized a third-party order fulfillment option through Chicory, but the new direct integration allows the grocer’s shoppers to utilize a streamlined add-to-cart and checkout process, while Albertsons receives increased traffic to its website.

"At Albertsons Cos, we are focused on meeting our customers when and where they are thinking about food, providing them with great value and a convenient experience," said Usman Humayun, group VP of enterprise marketing at Albertsons Cos. "Our integration with Chicory enables us to offer our great deals to customers using online recipes and connect them directly to our convenient digital shopping platform."

"We are thrilled to partner with Albertsons and help them leverage the power of recipes to inspire consumers and drive commerce," said Chicory CEO and co-founder Yuni Baker-Saito. "Our integration signifies growing demand for contextual commerce and seamless online shopping experiences — two essential components to a competitive e-commerce strategy today."

Albertsons is one of more than 70 retailers currently integrated with Chicory, which has a network of over 5,200 recipe websites. The grocer also plans to test Chicory's Featured Retailer solution, in which a "featured" retailer receives a special visual spotlight in its retailer selection step.

As of Sept. 9, Boise, Idaho-based Albertsons operated 2,272 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The company has stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci’s Food Lovers Market. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.