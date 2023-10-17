A New Plus for Walmart+ Members

Walmart is upping its foodie game. The retailer is teaming up with media company Tastemade to offer a free six-month subscription to the streaming platform’s food and lifestyle shows.

The collaboration between Walmart and Tastemade+ gives Walmart+ members six months of free membership to ad-free and on-demand video content, along with access to more than 12,000 recipes, meal plans, events and other features. Tastemade, a three-time James Beard Award winner, has a monthly global audience of 300 million viewers.

As they unlock ideas and inspiration for meal planning and home design from Tastemade+, Walmart+ customers can make the browsing and buying experience seamless with online ordering and free delivery from Walmart stores. "We are thrilled to unlock the next iteration of our long-standing collaboration with Walmart by bringing Tastemade+ access to Walmart+ members," said Taylor Shwide, distribution and partnerships manager at Tastemade. "We are in the business of turning viewers into doers, and we know that on-demand content continues to grow in popularity. Through this partnership, we are able to unlock a whole suite of recipes and content for an entirely new fanbase in a unique way."

[Read more: “Walmart Adds Video Storytelling to Searches”]

Tastemade airs a variety of food and cooking shows, like “Street Somm” with Jermaine Stone and “From Scratch” with David Moscow. Viewers can also watch a host of home design shows, such as “Home Tour Makeover,” “House Hunt,” and “Tia Mowry’s Weekend Refresh,” among others. To provide members with more solutions, the media company publishes a weekly meal plan designed to help people save time and money at home.

In addition to its latest offering with Tastemade+, Walmart+ provides several other benefits to its members. Other video streaming is available with partners Paramount+ and Pluto TV, and users can get limited-time offers for services from additional providers like Pawp pet care, Sirius XM and Thumbtack.

Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. The Bentonville, Ark.-based company employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company as one of its Retailers of the Century.