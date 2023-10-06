How Physical Stores Are Integral to Retail Media Network Success
Placer.ai also delved into RMN deployment by major grocery chains in the United States, calling out Albertsons Cos., Ahold Delhaize USA and Sprouts Farmers Markets for helping to lead the charge. Ahold Delhaize USA’s AD Retail Media platform, for example, reaches shoppers in an omnichannel way, with different approaches and opportunities across its owned banners. The white paper also highlighted The Kroger Co.’s partnership with Chicago-based Cooler Screens, an in-store platform with smart screens that replace traditional refrigerator doors; Placer.ai noted that those ad efforts can be tailored based on foot traffic and demographics at particular stores and markets.
This summer, Placer.ai revealed that it was partnering with Fishers, Ind.-based in-store digital ad provider Vibenomics to gauge the impact of in-store retail media in a more precise way. The full Placer.ai white paper is available online.
