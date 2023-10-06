How Physical Stores Are Integral to Retail Media Network Success

A new white paper from Placer.ai affirms that grocery chains and superstores are helping brand partners connect with new audiences with retail media networks (RMNs) and underscores the use and effectiveness of in-store deployments.

According to an analysis by the Santa Cruz, Calif.-based location analytics and marketing intelligence company, ads pushed in stores have the potential to be seen by more people than digital ads. “And by embracing holistic strategies that account for physical visits as well as virtual ones, major chains in these categories are able to unleash the full power of their retail media offerings,” the analysts asserted in the white paper.

The report examined the use of RMNs in superstores such as Walmart and Sam’s Club. Walmart, which has seen foot traffic grow in the past year, amplifies its online ad platform with efforts at its stores, including on-site radio ads, product demo stands and TV screens positioned in various departments. The Walmart-owned Sam’s Club banner has also experienced a lift in mission-driven shipping at a time when it upgraded its RMN program to include more on-site promotions and sampling stands.