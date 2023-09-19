Giant Eagle Adds Closed-Loop Reporting Capabilities to Retail Media Network

Giant Eagle Inc.’s recently launched Leap Media Group (Leap), the regional food retailer’s self-built retail media network, has added closed- loop reporting capabilities to help measure the effectiveness of its marketing in a standardized and proprietary way.

Fueled by data from Giant Eagle’s myPerks loyalty platform, closed-loop reporting allows brands to attribute both in-store and online sales back to a specific point in the customer’s journey. Additionally, because Leap is Giant Eagle’s self-built platform, relevant offers can be provided to customers while maintaining commitment to prioritize data privacy.

“In a world where consumers’ shopping habits and preferences are changing constantly, it’s critical brands have tools such as closed-loop reporting to determine what’s truly having an impact,” said Justin Weinstein, Giant Eagle EVP, chief strategy and marketing officer. “With closed-loop reporting, we’re able to further deepen the ways our partner brands can interact with Leap’s reachable audience of 14-plus million consumers through an omnichannel experience that spans online properties, apps, and more than 470 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland, and Indiana, plus external properties.”

The offering will be available as a beta version for the remainder of this year and can be accessed by current and new Leap partners. As the offering continues to evolve, the Leap team is developing features such as using near real-time results to drive improvements to active campaigns.

“The initial reception to Leap from our CPG partners has been tremendous, and the incorporation of closed-loop reporting adds even more value to our unique, best-in-class offering for companies that must effectively demonstrate a return on their marketing investments,” added Joell Robinson, Giant Eagle senior director, Leap media and sales.

Leap provides a one-stop shop for engagement in a privacy-conscious way and includes solutions spanning in-store, on-site search, display, social, influencer content, connected TV and much more. It allows brands to place their messages in the most impactful locations and add personalization, create seasonal programs and measure impact, all while leveraging Giant Eagle’s portfolio of supermarket, pharmacy and convenience store shopping experiences.

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The Pittsburgh-based company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.