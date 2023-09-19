Sam’s Club MAP Debuts Media and Sales Performance Dashboard

Warehouse club chainSam’s Club has launched the Media and Sales Performance Dashboard, an integrated solution designed to serve as a central source of truth for campaign performance for the Sam’s Club Member Access Platform (MAP).

The Media and Sales Performance Dashboard combines Sam’s Club MAP campaign metrics with Sam’s Club sales performance in one place for the first time, enabling advertisers to track media impact on business outcomes. This offering provides sponsored product ads and display campaigns, along with sales performance, in a single interface. It seamlessly integrates with the point-of-sale platform – a.k.a. MADRID – that Sam’s Club advertisers and merchants already use to track sales, and is also the same platform used internally by Sam’s Club MAP.

“We understand the power that analytics can have on advertiser campaigns, which is why we are delivering this new integrated dashboard,” noted Lex Josephs, VP and general manager of Sam’s Club MAP. “It is the latest in an ongoing stream of continuous innovations we’re providing to deliver faster, more actionable insights. It gives advertisers access to performance metrics, enabling them to optimize campaigns while they are still in flight, driving stronger business outcomes.”

The Media and Sales Performance Dashboard provides advertisers with visibility into item sales, new buyers, and in-club attribution from search, total ad attributed sales and more. Advertisers also now have more immediate access to member insights, including household reach, purchase channel, and for the first time, new buyer metrics for sponsored product ads. Actionable member insights enable advertisers to optimize their campaigns and drive the most efficient results.

Not every retail media platform offers incrementality measurement, but those that do normally use their own internal methodology. Sam’s Club MAP instead offers incrementality measurement such as iROAS and sales lift based on Circana’s methodology in post-campaign reporting. Sam’s Club MAP has once more teamed with Chicago-based Circana to bring the Media and Sales Performance Dashboard to advertisers. With this third-party validation, advertisers can reach in-flight optimization decisions with confidence.

Sam’s Club MAP is currently offering the platform to select advertising partners, with plans to onboard many more in the coming months.

Sam’s Club, a division of Bentonville, Ark.-based Walmart Inc., operates nearly 600 clubs in the United States and Puerto Rico. Walmart operates more than 10,500 stores and numerous e-commerce websites in 20 countries. Walmart U.S. is No. 1 on Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, while Sam’s Club is No. 8. PG also named Walmart one of its Retailers of the Century.