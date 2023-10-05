Peapod Digital Labs Introduces New Native Mobile App at Stop & Shop, Food Lion

Peapod Digital Labs (PDL), Ahold Delhaize USA’s digital, e-commerce and commercial engine, recently launched a native mobile application on PDL’s proprietary PRISM platform at Stop & Shop and Food Lion. The new mobile shopping experience rolled out earlier this year at Giant Food and The Giant Co.

Previously, the mobile app for each Ahold Delhaize USA brand was a web experience customized for mobile use. The new app is built in the native code languages of mobile operating systems, with the aim of boosting speed and overall performance. PDL examined the old app experience by means of data analysis, customer interviews and extensive user research to create the new app’s updated design, reorganizing features to simplify the shopping experience and uncover the most useful content determined by traffic patterns, such as placing store coupons on app homepages.

“Efficiency wasn’t the only priority,” explained Paul Yang, director of mobile engineering at Chicago-based PDL. “It’s also our aim to create a more modern interface with aesthetic representative of each of the brands, complete with animations to bring moments of delight into what is typically a transactional experience.”

The new PRISM native mobile app streamlines the process for users to place, track and change their delivery and in-store pickup orders. It also enables customers to reorder items from their past purchases and gives personalized recommendations based on shopping behavior and history. Further, shoppers can easily clip digital coupons and add them to their loyalty cards, which are now accessible via Apple or Google wallets. Customers can also activate an in-store mode for easy scanning, payment and placing of deli orders, among other features.

“This is a significant achievement in improving the omnichannel shopping experiences of customers for the brands of Ahold Delhaize USA,” noted Mahesh Sahni, PDL’s director of mobile product. “This new mobile app is built on a modern platform enabling the PRISM brands to better connect customers with the products they need, and ushers us into the next evolution of mobile shopping.”

As the innovation lab for U.S. brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, The Giant Co., Hannaford, and Stop & Shop, PDL promotes digital and e-commerce innovation, technology and experience to meet the evolving needs of customers of each Ahold Delhaize USA local brand. Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam, Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize, operates more than 2,000 stores across 23 states and is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.