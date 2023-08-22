Chicory Provides Shoppable Tech to Food52

Chicory, a contextual commerce advertising platform, has partnered with Food52, an innovator in the food, cooking and home space, to elevate the shopping experience for Food52's recipe enthusiasts. The partnership will help propel the grocery e-commerce industry forward, providing a seamless and personalized shopping experience for the everyday cook and enhanced visibility and engagement opportunities for CPG brands.

"Food52 has a goal of building community and making it easier for people to discover great content and shop for the items they need in their kitchen and home," said Matt Greenberg, SVP, head of B2B at New York-based Food52. "Partnering with Chicory helps us deliver on that promise and helps our community of 30 million shop the best ingredients across our vast library of recipes. For our brand partners, it gives us another opportunity to meaningfully connect with our community as they shop and buy across our platform."

As part of this partnership, more than 50,000 Food52 recipes are now powered by Chicory's signature shoppable ingredients button. The shoppable technology allows site visitors to purchase the ingredients for their favorite recipes in just a few clicks. Chicory's integrations with more than 60 leading retailers enable visitors to complete their checkout at their preferred retailer in their area.

In addition to deploying Chicory's shoppable ingredients button, Food52 will monetize its recipe cards using Chicory Premium, a solution consisting of contextual in-recipe advertisements. Chicory's proprietary natural-language processing algorithm ensures that the featured ads are hyper-relevant to the recipe content on the page, improving the overall user experience for site visitors and driving incremental sales for brands and retailers.

The partnership also allows Food52 to leverage Chicory's advertising sponsorship tactics, including Branded Cart and Featured Retailer, directly with its advertisers. This further enhances Food52's revenue generation capabilities and provides additional opportunities for brands and retailers to win the digital shelf via the Food52 site.

"Chicory's contextual commerce solutions will empower Food52 to monetize its content effectively while enabling CPGs to connect with high-intent shoppers, increase brand affinity and drive products to cart. Together, we aim to elevate the online shopping experience for at-home chefs," said Joey Petracca, co-founder and COO of New York-based Chicory.

Chicory's contextual advertising and shoppable recipe solutions can be found on 5,200-plus websites and food blogs, including the Food Network, Delish and LandOLakes.com. Sites enabled with its technology take grocery shoppers from inspiration to checkout in just a few clicks, driving products to cart for retailers.