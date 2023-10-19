Giant Eagle Expands Advertising Capabilities for CPG Brands

Leap Media Group, Giant Eagle's self-built retail media network, has partnered with Chicory to expand its advertising capabilities and help drive further growth for CPG brands. Chicory’s contextual advertising solutions are now included in Leap's portfolio and will allow users to utilize commerce-enabled advertising tactics to engage shoppers within off-platform recipe content.

According to Chicory, its Contextual Recipe Targeting transforms recipe content into precise advertising opportunities without using cookies or other digital identifiers. The contextual recipe placements reach both existing and new shoppers, and when paired with Chicory's shoppable technology, the advertisements enable Leap to drive incremental sales opportunities for its CPG clients.

"We created Leap to help CPG brands better engage with and improve their customers' shopping experience, and our partnership with Chicory is helping us do so at an even greater capacity and scale," said Giant Eagle Senior Director, Leap Media & Sales Joell Robinson. "We're thrilled to be integrating Chicory's unique approach to commerce advertising with Leap, so we can help our brand partners provide highly engaging, relevant ads to their customers, and facilitate a streamlined shopping experience, all in a privacy-conscious way."

As part of the partnership, the companies collaborated on a direct API integration that creates a seamless add-to-cart and checkout experience for shoppers in Chicory's recipe network. Leap is also now providing Chicory with closed-loop measurement that equips brands in Chicory's network with additional optimization insights.

"We're honored to partner with Leap Media Group, a progressive player in the retail media space, as its premiere contextual commerce provider," said Yuni Baker-Saito, Chicory CEO and co-founder. "Our teams share a passion for innovation and a desire to redefine how the grocery industry advertises. Together, we're providing more advanced advertising and measurement capabilities, and making effective cookie-less tactics more accessible for CPG brands."

Giant Eagle operates approximately 480 stores throughout western Pennsylvania, north central Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana. The Pittsburgh-based company is No. 40 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Top 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.