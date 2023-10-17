How the On-Demand Era Is Influencing Online Purchase Behavior: Report

DoorDash has released findings from its new report, “Uncovering Consumer Trends in Retail Media,” which surveyed more than 1,200 DoorDash customers to evaluate how consumers shop for consumables (everything from groceries and alcohol to household and personal care products) online. Highlights from the survey reveal insights on how quick commerce has shifted shopping habits and desire for fast, on-demand access to satisfy household needs.

Key survey findings include the following:

More shoppers are ordering consumables online , as 62% of respondents report doing so more frequently this year than they did in 2022; 81% purchased these items via a third-party website or app like DoorDash.

Consumers want their purchases ASAP , with respondents noting convenience (74%), ease of use (48%) and speed (46%) as top priorities when shopping online.

The “impulse buy” economy thrives online , with 60% of respondents being either somewhat or very likely to add new products to carts as a result of last-minute needs (55%) or a desire to “treat themselves” (45%).

Advertising methods on third-party apps are evolving in lockstep with shopping habits . DoorDash customers surveyed are open to finding new brands through in-app ads or promotions on the platform, and nearly three in four (73%) didn ’ t think a promoted item purchased in the past 30 days felt like an advertisement.

Noting these trends and a general consumer expectation of seamless brand integrations when shopping online, DoorDash has unveiled new advertising solutions that better enable CPG brands to participate and compete in the quick-commerce space as more shoppers turn to digital platforms. The new tools are aimed at empowering brands as they connect with new and returning customers while growing their business and online presence.

New DoorDash advertising capabilities include:

Sponsored Brands – Piloting New Ad Format , driving awareness and consideration via new high-impact carousels that combine brand assets with a shoppable selection of products reminiscent of an in-store end cap.

Sponsored Products – New Reporting Types , improving understanding of campaign performance (i.e., new-to-brand reporting for campaign, product and keyword level).

Sponsored Products – Keyword Targeting , enabling deeper control and optimizing ad campaigns toward highest-performant terms.

Item-Level Promotions , driving trial and increasing average basket size so that brands can reward customers with more savings on trial or stock-up orders.

“On-demand digital commerce is growing exponentially, and consumer shopping habits and expectations have shifted as a result of having nearly any product available for delivery within minutes,” said Toby Espinosa, VP of ads at San Francisco-based DoorDash. “But it’s not just how consumers shop that’s evolving. How they discover, interact and engage with brands has changed dramatically over the last few years, so brands and advertisers need to shift their approach, too.”

Meanwhile, DoorDash recently ramped up its presence in the grocery category with eight new partners across the United States: CUB, Eataly, El Super, Fiesta Mart, Lowe’s Markets, Pruett’s Food, Stater Bros. Markets, and Strack & Van Til.