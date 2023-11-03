Topco Members Partner With Hallmark Channel for Countdown to Christmas Promotion

Members within Topco Associates LLC, are partnering with Hallmark Channel for its Countdown to Christmas promotion with such brands as Crav’n Flavor, Food Club and Wide Awake Coffee Co. through Dec. 17.

Hallmark Channel’s new collaboration with these brands will bring festive peppermint-flavored treats to regional retailers and independent grocers across the nation.

“This partnership with Hallmark Channel is an exciting opportunity to build awareness of these brands as well as the limited-time-offer items available during the holiday season with our shoppers,” said Boyd Irving, VP exclusive brands for Associated Food Stores and a Topco member. “The peppermint-flavored items from these brands are a natural match for the holiday movie-watching season.”

Peppermint-flavored limited-time -offer items include Crav’n Flavor Candy Cane Sandwich Cookie, Food Club Peppermint Ice Cream and Peppermint Twists, and Wide Awake Coffee Co. Peppermint Stick Coffee, available in ground beans and compostable single-serve pods. The brands will also offer peppermint-themed recipes to inspire shoppers and prepare them for a Hallmark Channel holiday movie-watching marathon.

“Our priority is to meet our viewers wherever they are and to bring them new ways to enhance their Hallmark movie-viewing experience, and our collaboration with Topco is a perfect example of that goal brought to life,” said Chief Marketing Officer Lara Richardson at Studio City, Calif.-based Hallmark Media. “The taste and smell of peppermint is synonymous with the holiday season, and we’re confident that these collaborations will bring our devoted fans joy, warmth and comfort – Hallmark’s unique recipe for success.”

The three brands will also be part of Hallmark’s Very Merry Giveaway which is the tentpole sweepstakes hosted on the Hallmark Channel website, offering special prizes each day during Countdown to Christmas.

Additionally, each brand will hold a social media giveaway for shoppers, complete with Hallmark Channel-themed prizes, including Hallmark Channel Movie Bingo sheets and Hallmark ornaments.

Elk Grove Village, Ill.-based Topco Associates LLC is a $17.6 billion, privately held member-owned company that provides aggregation, innovation and knowledge management solutions for its food industry member-owners and customers, which include grocery retailers, wholesalers, foodservice and pharmacy companies.