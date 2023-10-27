Sprouts Farmers Market Rolls Out Private-Brand Holiday Products

Natural and organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market has introduced a new Sprouts Brand holiday product assortment. The limited-time items are positioned as better-for-you, high-quality alternatives to traditional festive fare.

“We are thrilled to offer such a wide variety of new Sprouts Brand holiday items this season,” noted Kim Coffin, SVP and chief forager for Sprouts. “Customers will discover a wide selection of these tasty treats while also feeling good that our Sprouts Brand holiday assortment is carefully curated and developed with better-for-you ingredients, without sacrificing flavor and the spirit of the season.”

Among the Sprouts Brand holiday items are Holiday Bark in milk, dark or white chocolate varieties; Mint Chocolate Dipped Coconut Rolls with Sprinkles, White Chocolate and Peppermint Popcorn, made with pure peppermint oil; caffeine-free Hibiscus Cranberry Herb Tea, Chocolate Peppermint Rolled Wafers; Santa Hats (waffle cones filled with peppermint dark Belgian chocolate); Hot Tea Bombs made with white chocolate, Classic Holiday Sugar Cookies, and lightly roasted White Chocolate Peppermint Bark Coffee, available in Eco Pods and ground coffee. On the nonfood side, there’s vegan Peppermint Bodycare Moisturizing Hand Cream and Moisturizing Hand Wash that’s cruelty- and paraben-free.

Other grocers offering seasonal treats include ALDI, whose holiday assortment this year is “larger than ever before,” and Publix Super Markets, which has rolled out festive ice cream flavors.

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market employs approximately 31,000 associates and operates 400 stores in 23 states nationwide. The company is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Lakeland, Fla.-based Publix is No. 12 and Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. is No. 26 on PG’s list.