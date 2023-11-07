Retail’s Big Show to Feature NBA Legend Magic Johnson as Keynote Speaker

Basketball legend and entrepreneur Earvin “Magic” Johnson will share insights on his storied NBA Hall of Fame career and his success in business, entrepreneurship and philanthropy at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show at the Javits Center in New York City, Jan. 14-16.

“From making plays on the basketball court to now running point in the boardroom, Magic Johnson is unmatched in his expansive career as a professional athlete, businessman and entrepreneur,” said National Retail Federation (NRF) President and CEO Matthew Shay. “We are honored to have him share his insights and business acumen from the main stage at Retail’s Big Show.”

[Read more: "Which Retailers Rank High for Customer Satisfaction Ahead of the Holiday Season?"]

On Jan. 15, Johnson will kick off a national day of reflection and celebration of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. during the opening keynote session. The session will focus on the trajectory of Johnson’s career and his work to empower communities through strategic partnerships with globally recognized brands and to foster economic growth and development.

Johnson was a member of the original Dream Team and was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame before founding Magic Johnson Enterprises. As chairman and CEO, he leads an organization that provides high-quality products and services focusing primarily on ethnically diverse and underserved urban communities.

One of the most powerful and respected African American businessmen and philanthropists in the world, Johnson made history in 2023 when he became co-owner of the NFL’s Washington Commanders. He also co-owns the Los Angeles Dodgers of the MLB, Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Football Club and eSports franchise Team Liquid.

In addition to Johnson, a number of industry leaders are scheduled to appear at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show, including BJ’s Wholesale Club Chairman CEO Bob Eddy, Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner and PepsiCo Foods North America CEO Steven Williams.

An estimated 38,000 attendees from nearly 100 countries are expected to attend NRF 2024. The event will bring together more than 6,200 brands and feature insights from leaders of some of the world’s largest companies.



The NRF advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail succeed. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation’s largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual GDP and supporting one in four U.S. jobs — 52 million working Americans.