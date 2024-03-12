Rouses’ Marcy Nathan Named WGA Woman of the Year

Marcy Nathan (second from left), of Rouses Markets, received the Woman of the Year Award at the 2024 NGA Show.

Women Grocers of America (WGA) has presented its Woman of the Year Award to Marcy Nathan, creative director of Louisiana-based grocery retailer Rouses Markets. The award ceremony took place during the 2024 NGA Show, running March 10-12 in Las Vegas. Since 1996, the award has been given annually to a woman working in the grocery industry who demonstrates strong leadership, a passion for the industry and a commitment to her community.

Nathan heads up big-picture creative strategy, guiding campaigns, day-to-day creative and branding at Rouses. She and her in-house team handle public relations and broadcast media strategy, Nathan is also the editor-in-chief of the quarterly Rouses Magazine, which spotlights the region’s food culture for nearly 500,000 readers.

“Marcy started working with Rouses on the agency side when it had 17 stores, and she has led creative and PR efforts through strategic acquisitions that have seen the retailer grow to 64 stores in the Gulf Coast region and become the supermarket of choice for New Orleans culinary luminaries from Ella Brennan to Paul Prudhomme,” noted WGA President Kristin Popp, EVP of Janesville, Wis.-based Woodman’s Food Markets. “She is a creator, an influencer, embraces culture and, most importantly, she’s a leader and a trailblazer.”

To nurture and advise aspiring culinary stars and young food and beverage professionals, Nathan operates Rouses Markets Pop Ups, which sell various food and products not sold in store; most of the pop-up vendors are women. She also founded Women in Grocery at Rouses Markets (WIG), which enables women to connect within the company and provides them with more opportunities to learn and advance.

Further, Nathan played a key role in planning and opening a small grocery store within the Guste High Rise Apartments in New Orleans’ Central City community, offering underserved residents convenience and accessibility to fresh foods, as well as employment to those who run the store.

Additionally, Nathan is a member of Les Dames des Escoffier, a philanthropic organization of women leaders in the areas of food, fine beverage and hospitality. The by-invitation membership comprises 2,500 members worldwide. Meanwhile, in her hometown of New Orleans, she’s a member of the Krewe of Iris, the oldest and now largest all-female Mardi Gras Krewe in the city. Nathan also recently wrapped a four-year term on the governing board of Touro Infirmary, a nonprofit hospital founded in 1852.

“As a New Orleans native, I truly appreciate Marcy’s hard work to bring food and opportunities to consumers throughout the community, especially those who need them the most,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based National Grocers Association (NGA), which represents the independent sector of the grocery industry. “Her commitment to entrepreneurism, diversity and culture embody the spirit of what it means to be an independent grocer and a servant leader.”

WGA, a professional development network for women, operating under the NGA Foundation, aims to inspire and empower women of the independent grocery industry via personal and professional development, cultivating connections and highlighting accomplishments and achievements.

Schriever, La.-based Rouses currently operates 65 stores across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and employs more than 7,000 associates. Earlier this year, it was named among Progressive Grocer’s 2024 Outstanding Independents.