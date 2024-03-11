Harps Chairman and CEO Receives One of NGA’s Highest Honors

Kim Eskew, who started as a part-time associate in college and moved up the ranks to lead Harps Food Stores, Inc. as chairman and CEO, received the Thomas K. Zaucha Entrepreneurial Excellence Award from the National Grocers Association (NGA). He was honored on the eve of the 2024 NGA Show in Las Vegas.

“Kim has a strong commitment to responsibility and accountability, and he encourages these qualities in the people that he leads, people who have been pivotal to the success of Harps,” said NGA President and CO Greg Ferrara. “Throughout his career, Kim has brought an entrepreneurial spirit to his many roles at Harp’s that has helped the company grow into one of the most respected regional independent supermarket chains in the country.”

Named after NGA’s first president and CEO, the distinction is bestowed annually to an independent grocer who “exemplifies persistence, vision and creative entrepreneurship.” Mondelēz International Inc. sponsors the award.

Eskew was recognized for his efforts leading the employee-owned Harps, which continues to post year-over-year growth. Among other achievements, he launched the retailer’s 10-Box cost plus format that have become some of the most profitable in the company.

“This culture of putting employees first extends to team members of newly acquired stores, where Kim personally spends time meeting and getting to know Harp’s future employee-owners,” added Ferrara. “There aren’t many billion-dollar companies where the chairman and CEO dedicates days of their time in newly acquired stores just getting to know the people and ensuring a smooth transition, but Kim does. His calming and caring demeanor helps ensure a smooth transition where everyone truly feels respected and taken care of.”

The NGA show continues through March 12 at the Caesars Forum Convention Center.

Founded in 1930, Harps runs 147 stores across Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana and Kansas.