NGA Unveils 2024 Creative Choice Award Winners

Recipients of the 2024 Creative Choice Awards will be recognized at The NGA Show this month at the Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas.

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry, in partnership with sponsoring partners Kellanova and Unilever, has unveiled the winners of the annual Creative Choice Awards, which honors the best marketing and merchandising programs of independent grocery retailers.

Recipients of the awards will be recognized at The NGA Show, scheduled for March 10-12 at the Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas. The awards presentation will take place during “Snack and See: Unwrap Innovative Insights from the 2024 Creative Choice Award Winners,” a session at the NGA Show on the afternoon of March 10.

[RELATED: Sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak to Emcee NGA Best Bagger Championship]

Judged by a panel of industry experts and trade press members, the program features eight categories in which one winner and at least one honorable mention are selected. The judges named category winners based on the creativity, clarity, innovation and effectiveness of each entry. Further, two special recognition award winners were chosen. NGA received more than 200 award entries in total.

“Independent community grocers raise the bar every year with their levels of creativity and imagination,” said Laura Strange, chief communications and engagement officer and SVP at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “This year’s winners excelled at consumer engagement and in how well they reflected the needs of the people they serve.”

Among the category winners, one Outstanding Marketer and one Outstanding Merchandiser will be picked by the independent supermarket community and their supporters via online voting that runs through Saturday, March 9. The winners of these awards will also be revealed during The NGA Show, and will receive complimentary registration to the 2025 NGA Show.

As reported earlier by Progressive Grocer, celebrity chef Curtis Aikens will emcee the Creative Choice Awards program, as well as lead panel discussions with the award winners.

The 2024 Creative Choice Awards recipients are as follows:

Connections Through Omnichannel

Smaller operator (1-15 stores):

Winner: Trig’s Cheese of the Month

Honorable Mention: Pay-Less Supermarkets Explore Måolek and Måolek Fest

Larger operator (15-plus stores):

Winner: SpartanNash Influencer League

Honorable Mention: Cub’s Doable Dinners

Community Engagement

Smaller operator:

Winner: Lin’s Fresh Market Southern Utah University Athletics Partnership

Honorable Mention: Hugo’s Taste of the Holiday

Larger operator:

Winner: Edwards Food Giant Spirit of Arkansas Diaper Drive

Honorable Mention: Bashas’ Family of Stores Turkey Tuesday November Campaign

Traditional Media – TV, Radio and Print

Smaller Operator:

Winner: Pay-Less Supermarkets Explore Måolek and Måolek Fest

Honorable Mentions: Newport Ave. Market One Market a Kazillion Wonders, Broulim’s Pink October

Larger Operator:

Winner: Freson Bros. Prime Rib Day 2023

Honorable Mentions: Macey’s We Get You, ShopRite’s Seafood Experts

Grand Opening or Remodel

Smaller Operator:

Winner: Pay-Less Supermarkets Micro-Mall Grand Re-Opening

Honorable Mention: Neiman’s Family Market Mayville Location Grand Opening

Larger Operator:

Winner: ShopRite of Huntington Station Grand Opening

Honorable Mention: SpartanNash Family Fare Conversion

Local, Specialty or Emerging Products

Smaller Operator:

Winner: Hired Man’s Grocery & Grill Candy Corn Brats

Honorable Mention: Dorothy Lane Local Craft Beer Show

Larger Operator:

Winner: Coborn’s Midwest Roots

Honorable Mention: Freson Bros. Ivan’s Sausage

Seasonal Event

Smaller Operator:

Winner: Pay-Less Supermarkets Kuttibu Guåhan

Honorable Mention: Dorothy Lane Kebab Fest

Larger Operator:

Winner: Roche Bros. Football. Flavors for All

Honorable Mention: Freson Bros. Pi(e) Day

Center Store/Frozen/GM/HBC

Smaller Operator:

Winner: Trig’s Know Your Numbers

Honorable Mention: Arteaga’s Creative Marketing

Larger Operator:

Winner: Coborn’s Basket Builders

Honorable Mention: Leever’s/Save A Lot 2023 Tamale Contest

Fresh Departments

Smaller Operator:

Winner: Dorothy Lane Market Pastry Show

Honorable Mention: Trig’s Cheese of the Month

Larger Operator:

Winner: Bashas’ Family of Stores / Food City Cake Contest;

Honorable Mention: Freson Bros. Mini Bouquets Launch

Special Recognition

Excellence in ESG Award, presented by Kellanova: SpartanNash Family Fare In Your Neighborhood

People Positive Award, presented by Unilever: ShopRite LPGA Classic: A Jersey Shore Tradition