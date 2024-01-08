Sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak to Emcee NGA Best Bagger Championship

Well-known sportscaster Lindsay Czarniak, who has covered the NFL, NASCAR and the Olympics, will host the National Grocers Association’s (NGA) 38th annual Best Bagger Championship, sponsored by PepsiCo, at the 2024 NGA Show on Monday, March 11, at the Caesars Forum Convention Center, in Las Vegas.

The contest brings together the best grocery baggers from across the United States to compete for a grand prize of $10,000. Contestants are judged on speed of bagging, technique, weight distribution in the bag, and style. Participants in the Best Bagger Championship advance to the final event by winning regional competitions in their home states.

“Lindsay Czarniak brings the skill and experience of a sports broadcaster to the Best Bagger Championship that’s sure to bring a new level of excitement to the competition,” noted Laura Strange, newly promoted to the role of chief communications and engagement officer and SVP at Washington, D.C.-based NGA, which represents the independent sector of the grocery distribution industry. “We expect Lindsay’s enthusiasm, coupled with the skills of baggers from all over the country, will make for a thrilling evening.”

Czarniak has worked as a sportscaster at Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN. She recently launched a new podcast, “Lunch with Lindsay,” which features deep dives into the stories that connect us all through interviews with high-profile guests, athletes, musicians and more.

This year’s upcoming NGA Show runs March 10-12. Among the other features of the event is the presentation of the trade organization’s 2024 Creative Choice Awards, which recognize independent grocery retailers’ outstanding marketing and merchandising programs from the past year. Also scheduled the 2024 Student Case Study Competition, in which Quincy, Ill.-based Niemann Foods Inc. will be the participating retailer. Hosted annually by the NGA Foundation, the competition enables college students from across the United States to present solutions to an issue currently affecting the independent grocery industry.