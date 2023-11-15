NGA Launches 2024 Creative Choice Awards

The National Grocers Association (NGA), which represents the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry, is now accepting submissions for the organization’s 2024 Creative Choice Awards. The awards program recognizes independent grocery retailers’ outstanding marketing and merchandising programs from the past year.

This year’s Creative Choice Awards categories are as follows:

• Marketing

o Connections Through Omnichannel

o Traditional Media-TV. Radio and Print

o Community Engagement

o Grand Opening or Remodel

• Merchandising

o Local, Specialty or Emerging Products

o Seasonal Event or Campaign

o Center Store/Frozen/GM/HBC

o Fresh Departments

Along with the above categories, two special-recognition categories spotlight prominent industry initiatives:

• Kellogg’s ESG Excellence Award, which recognizes campaigns that focus on well-being, people, community and sustainability

• Unilever’s People Positive Award, which honors initiatives that promote workplace diversity and inclusion

“Independent community grocers continue to up their game when developing and launching their marketing and merchandising campaigns,” noted Laura Strange, SVP, communications and external affairs at Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “By recognizing their outstanding innovation and creativity, we hope others will be inspired by their example and enhance their consumer engagement activities.”

Retailers, wholesalers, suppliers, manufacturers and advertising agencies that create marketing and merchandising programs for independent grocery stores can submit entries, but since the program is a retailer competition, the retailer that rolls out the campaign will receive the award.

Events, campaigns or promotions held between Dec. 1, 2022, and Dec. 1, 2023, are eligible. Entries will be judged based on creativity, clarity and effectiveness. Out of the category winners, one Outstanding Marketer and one Outstanding Merchandiser winner will be chosen by the public via online voting. The award recipients will be revealed during the 2024 NGA Show in March and recognized all year. All completed entries are due by Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.