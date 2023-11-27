NGA Foundation Can Help With SNAP Online Purchasing

The National Grocers Association Foundation (NGAF) has officially launched the SNAP EBT Modernization Technical Assistance Center (SEMTAC) website. SEMTAC is a cooperative agreement between the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service and the National Grocers Association Foundation.

Created to answer grocers’ SNAP online purchasing pilot questions, the website will serve as a comprehensive resource hub, offering information and technical assistance to independent retailers that are either considering or currently undergoing the enrollment process for the USDA’s SNAP online purchasing pilot. As many indies, particularly those in underserved areas, are unfamiliar with e-commerce technology or the technical requirements for implementing SNAP online purchasing, SEMTAC will offer access to USDA-approved resources and personalized, one-on-one technical assistance from industry experts.

“As the digital landscape continues to evolve, it is essential for SNAP retailers to have the right tools and assistance to navigate the complexities of online platforms,” noted FNS Administrator Cindy Long. “The launch of this technical assistance center will provide retailers the knowledge and support they need to offer a seamless online grocery shopping experience for SNAP participants.”

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new website, which represents a significant step forward in our commitment to providing valuable resources and technical assistance to get more grocers onboarded onto the SNAP online purchasing pilot,” added Brielle Underwood, NGAF project director.

As well as supporting retailers with SNAP online purchasing, the SEMTAC website will offer updates and technical assistance on other SNAP modernization updates as those programs take effect, including the SNAP Mobile Payments Pilot, which will test contactless payment options.

The 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the Washington, D.C.-based National Grocers Association, the NGAF gives independent retailers the tools to develop more effective recruiting programs, enhance retention efforts and bolster professional leadership development opportunities for employers.