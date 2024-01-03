NGA Promotes 3 Senior Staff Leaders

Downey, Jones and Strange recognized for commitment, leadership and contributions
NGA Jonathan Downey Headshot Main Image
Jonathan Downey

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade organization representing the independent sector of the food distribution industry, has promoted three key senior staff executives: Jonathan Downey to COO and SVP, Christopher Jones to chief government relations officer and counsel and SVP, and Laura Strange to chief communications and engagement officer and SVP.

“NGA is fortunate to have a strong and committed group of senior leaders who bring their experiences and expertise to bear every day for the benefit of our membership,” noted Greg Ferrara, President and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Their unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions have been instrumental in NGA’s success, and I am confident their continued leadership will help drive this organization to new heights.” 

Downey joined NGA in early 2020 to head up industry relations and business development. Today, he oversees membership growth, events, administration and business development, helping associate member companies achieve their business growth goals by engaging with the association’s members. A longtime trade association executive, Downey previously worked for the Consumer Brands Association. He’s also a Certified Association Executive through ASAE.

NGA Christopher Jones Headshot Main Image
Christopher Jones

Jones came to the organization in 2017 from the U.S. House of Representatives where he was legislative director for a senior member of Congress on the Agriculture Committee. He leads NGA’s government relations, legal and political operations, ensuring that member companies have an effective voice before Congress and federal agencies. Jones also guides the association’s efforts to revive and enforce the Robinson-Patman Act and other key antitrust laws, with the aim of ensuring that small and regional grocers can compete on a level playing field.

NGA Laura Strange Heashot Main Image
Laura Strange

Strange joined NGA in 2013 from the U.S. House of Representatives where she was the communications director for a senior member of Congress on the Energy and Commerce Committee. At NGA, she heads internal departments responsible for all press and public affairs engagement, member communications, marketing, and member engagement and retention. Strange also leads such important member initiatives as NGA’s share groups, the NGA Creative Choice Awards program and the NGA Best Bagger competition.  

NGA members encompass retail and wholesale grocers in every congressional district across the United States, in addition to state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers.

