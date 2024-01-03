NGA Promotes 3 Senior Staff Leaders

The National Grocers Association (NGA), the trade organization representing the independent sector of the food distribution industry, has promoted three key senior staff executives: Jonathan Downey to COO and SVP, Christopher Jones to chief government relations officer and counsel and SVP, and Laura Strange to chief communications and engagement officer and SVP.

“NGA is fortunate to have a strong and committed group of senior leaders who bring their experiences and expertise to bear every day for the benefit of our membership,” noted Greg Ferrara, President and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA. “Their unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions have been instrumental in NGA’s success, and I am confident their continued leadership will help drive this organization to new heights.”

Downey joined NGA in early 2020 to head up industry relations and business development. Today, he oversees membership growth, events, administration and business development, helping associate member companies achieve their business growth goals by engaging with the association’s members. A longtime trade association executive, Downey previously worked for the Consumer Brands Association. He’s also a Certified Association Executive through ASAE.