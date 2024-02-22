Coca-Cola Becomes Top-Tier Sponsor of Women Grocers of America

As part of a new partnership deal, Women Grocers of America will look into hosting future events at Coca-Cola corporate headquarters in Atlanta.

The NGA Foundation has revealed that The Coca-Cola Co. has become the top-tier sponsor of Women Grocers of America (WGA), making a multiyear commitment of $50,000 annually in support of the grocery industry’s female leaders.

“Coca-Cola is proud to continue our longtime support of Women Grocers of America,” noted Pamela Stewart, chief customer officer – retail, Coca-Cola NAOU. “Enhancing our support of the NGA Foundation’s mission to increase diversity in grocery industry leadership is an important part of how we live our purpose to refresh the world and make a difference.”

The partnership covers Coca-Cola’s participation at upcoming WGA events, including the introduction of the WGA general session speaker Randy Ross, CEO of Peachtree Corners, Ga.-based Remarkable, a consulting and advisory firm specializing in team development and organizational health. WGA will also look into hosting future events at Coca-Cola corporate headquarters in Atlanta.

“Women Grocers of America greatly appreciates this generous support from Coca-Cola,” said WGA President Kristin Popp. “It will go a long way toward the continued development of leadership in grocery and the encouragement of women in executive roles in our industry.”

Added NGA Foundation VP Chelsea Matzen: “The foundation is grateful for Coke’s support for and confidence in the mission of WGA. I look forward to the thought leadership this partnership will bring for the benefit of grocery’s women leaders.”

WGA is a professional development network for women operating under the NGA Foundation, with the mission of inspiring and empowering women in the independent grocery industry through personal and professional development, cultivating connections, and highlighting accomplishments and achievements. Highlights of WGA programming include its Woman of the Year Award, scholarships for women students pursuing careers in grocery, an Executive Female Leadership Network and Emerging Female Leaders Share Group, and virtual professional development and educational sessions. Based in Washington, D.C., the National Grocers Association (NGA) represents the independent sector of the food distribution industry.