NGA Names Chelsea Matzen VP, NGA Foundation

The National Grocers Association (NGA) has promoted Chelsea Matzen to the role of VP, NGA Foundation as she continues to lead the nonprofit arm of the trade association representing the independent supermarket industry.

“In her three-plus years at the NGA Foundation, Chelsea has embraced numerous challenges and opportunities, including taking over leadership of the foundation a year ago,” said Greg Ferrara, president and CEO of Washington, D.C.-based NGA and NGA Foundation president. “During her time, she has helped to grow the foundation’s scope and influence, including successfully launching the GusNIP Technical Assistance Center and, most recently, the SNAP EBT Modernization Technical Assistance Center (SEMTAC), both of which are instrumental in supporting the independent supermarket industry’s important role in feeding communities across the country.”

Additionally, Ferrara noted that under Matzen’s direction, the foundation has continued to grow other important programs, such as the Women Grocers of America, Food Industry University Coalition student programs, and the Executive Leadership Development Program, which is supported by PepsiCo.

“Chelsea’s work and enthusiasm for the foundation’s mission are driving interest in and growth of programs that are important to the future of independent grocers,” said Kirk Clark, director of merchandising at Albertville, Ala.-based Mitchell Grocery Corp. and chairman of the NGA Foundation board of regents. “On behalf of the board of regents, I look forward to her continued leadership and cooperation as we work together to further enhance foundation programs.”

Going forward, Matzen anticipates that the foundation will keep focusing on diversity initiatives in the grocery industry, such as with Women Grocers of America, which “continues to grow and expand opportunities for leadership development and networking for women in the industry,” she noted. “Additionally, expansion of the foundation’s technical assistance capabilities will give grocery retailers the support they need to better serve their communities, particularly those most in need, such as those who are food insecure.”

As the 501(c)3 nonprofit arm of the National Grocers Association, The NGA Foundation offers independent retailers tools to develop more effective recruiting programs, improve retention efforts, and bolster professional leadership development opportunities for employers.