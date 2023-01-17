Indie Tom Charley Named New NGA Gov’t Relations Committee Chairman

The recent National Grocers Association (NGA) Government Relations Committee meeting in Washington D.C., where members discussed top policy priorities for independent grocers during the 118th Congress, kicked off with the news that Tom Charley, VP and co-owner of Greensburg, Pa.-based Charley Family Shop N’ Save, will be the new committee chair. Charley succeeds Wade Payne, director of retail operations for Albertville, Ala.-based Food Giant/Mitchell Grocery.

“It’s an honor to serve as chairman of NGA’s Government Relations committee as we roll up our sleeves and work with the 118th Congress to ensure a prosperous future for America’s community grocers,” said Charley. “NGA represents 21,000 independent grocers in the United States, and our communities rely on us to provide nutritious food and affordable products. Our voices need to be heard on Capitol Hill so that we can be there for our neighbors. The committee and I will work with NGA to advocate for independent grocers at the highest levels in Washington, D.C.”

Charley testified last year on behalf of NGA on marketplace consolidation, and also recently joined the Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association’s board of directors.

At the meeting, the committee covered a range of key topics, among them decreasing credit card swipe fees, antitrust reform, DIR (direct and indirect remuneration) fee reform, labor and employment, and the 2023 Farm Bill.

“I thank the Government Relations Committee for making the trip to our nation’s capital to finalize our advocacy priorities for the next 12 months,” said Christopher Jones, SVP of government relations and counsel at Washington, D.C.-based NGA, which represents the independent sector of the food distribution industry. “NGA is only as strong as our members. The high attendance numbers, plus the passion and spirited debate that we engaged in, show that NGA is in for another strong year of government advocacy. We’re ready to get to work with lawmakers on Capitol Hill to advance policies that help independents compete and continue to serve their communities.”