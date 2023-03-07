NGA Show Recap: Lots to Learn

The unfortunately timely Active Shooter Prep, introduced by Jon McCormick, president and CEO of Kansas City-based Retail Grocers Association Missouri and Kansas, and featuring the input of a retired FBI special agent and an employment lawyer to discuss the safety and legal issues surrounding a supermarket shooting. The key takeaway is that grocers must be prepared before, during and after such an event through rigorous associate training; thorough background checks; a plan to keep as many employees and customers safe as possible by such means as installing metal detectors, banning weapons where possible, deploying armed security guards, and identifying exits and hiding places in the building; establishing a mechanism whereby workers can safely report their concerns regarding erratic behavior of colleagues that could lead to violence; and dealing with a traumatized workforce and community, as well as any fallout as to what the grocer could have done better or prevented from happening. Sadly, as McCormick noted regarding the probability of a store shooting, “It’s not a matter of if it’s going to happen, but when.”