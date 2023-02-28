RangeMe Offers Indies New Product Discovery Tool

As independent grocers from across the U.S. converge in Las Vegas this week for the National Grocers Association (NGA) Show, RangeMe is bringing those food retailers a new tool to help them discover unique and innovative brands. Featured products are not widely distributed at national chains and will be tailored to the needs of independent retailers.

The NGA Collection of Emerging Brands is now available on RangeMe’s platform, and includes thousands of suppliers of food and beverage, health and beauty, and select general merchandise products. More than 5,500 brands that are ready to do business at retail will be featured in the collection, which will also receive quarterly updates.

“Independent grocers are always seeking products that will help differentiate their businesses from the national chain retailer down the street,” said Jonathan Downey, SVP of membership and industry relations for NGA. “RangeMe provides a quick and easy way for our members to discover these innovative brands that will provide yet another reason for consumers to visit their stores.”

In addition to the special NGA collection, the RangeMe platform offers more than 250,000 brands that can be searched by category, keyword, certification, location and more. There is no cost for buyers to join, and NGA members will get expedited approval.

“The independent food retail sector makes up 30% of all grocery sales and is a great segment for emerging brands to enhance their organic growth,” said Greg Farrar, CEO of San Francisco-based RangeMe. “The NGA membership is known for its strong community focus and outstanding service and product selections, and they will be a great complement to RangeMe's existing base of 15,000 buyers.

Following the NGA Show, RangeMe and the trade association will host a webcast to educate NGA’s retailer members on how to get the most value from the platform.

On the first day of its show, NGA presented the Thomas K. Zaucha Award for Entrepreneurial Excellence to Jeff Strack, president and CEO of Highland, Ind.-based Strack & Van Til. Additionally, NGA board member Rick Brindle received NGA’s Industry Service Award in recognition of his years of service in the food industry working for better labor relations and understanding among retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers.

The trade association also presented its Peter J. Larkin Community Service Award to New Orleans-based Hispanic grocer Ideal Market. The award is named for NGA’s former president and CEO and was established in 2019.