Rouses Opens Latest Louisiana Store

Shoppers at Rouses new Lafayette, La., store were greeted by a festive display in the produce section.

Rouses Markets debuted its newest store in Lafayette, La., with a grand-opening event on Thursday, Jan. 25. Located at 1810 Camellia Boulevard, the 55,000-square-foot supermarket will anchor a 15-acre retail center adjacent to the Village of River Ranch, one of Lafayette’s largest communities. The store is Rouses’ fourth in Lafayette Parish, joining one location in Youngsville and two others in Lafayette, and its 65th overall.

“We want to bring the Rouses Markets experience to every corner of Acadiana,” a.k.a. Cajun Country, noted CEO Donny Rouse, grandson of company founder Anthony J. Rouse Sr.

Employing up to 200 people in full- and part-time positions, the store features a deli department serving Boar’s Head products, in addition to:

The largest beer, wine and spirits selection in Lafayette; this is a Rouse Barrel House, making it a destination for bourbon lovers from across the region.

A full-service seafood department with an in-house seafood boiling room and seafood delivered from all over the Gulf Coast, and around the world.

A full-service butcher shop with steaks, roasts and chops sliced in-house and a custom humidity- and temperature-controlled beef locker that dry-ages USDA Choice Angus Beef for at least 25 days.

A full-service bakery with an assortment of fresh goods, including Rouses Markets’ signature Gentilly and Doberge cakes, and, of course, Mardi Gras king cakes, in addition to personalized cake decorating, as well as fresh popcorn and cotton candy.

Sushi, poké bowls, and a Mongolian grill with rice bowls, teriyaki and more.

Chef-inspired, fresh, convenient ready-to-eat and -heat options for both individuals and families.

Hot breakfast, lunch and dinner selections.

Hot-soup and fresh-salad bars.

A full-service floral department.

In common with all Rouses locations, the store offers a convenient online shopping and curbside pickup service.

To celebrate the grand opening, Rouses presented checks to several local charities, including Second Harvest Food Bank and the United Way of Acadiana immediately after the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In a move to address the longstanding issue of food deserts in Louisiana, Rouses opened its North Baton Rouge store on Jan. 11. The next two Rouses stores are scheduled to open in Picayune and Biloxi, Miss., later this year.

Thibodaux, La.-based Rouses currently operates 65 stores across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama and employs more than 7,000 associates. The regional grocer is the official Supermarket of the New Orleans Saints.