Giant Food Partners With Local Restaurants for New Store in Maryland

Residents in Bethesda, Md., are getting ready to shop the new Giant Food store that replaced a previous location in that city. The grocer is unveiling its relocated supermarket at 5320 Zenith Overlook on Friday, Jan. 26 at 6 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to introduce a new store to the Bethesda community, including our newest pharmacy, offering ample space, expansive departments, great value and plenty of services and conveniences to delight our customers,” remarked President Ira Kress.

In addition to a broader selection of grocery and fresh items from the aisles and full-service cases, the 65,000-square-foot store includes several foodservice-at-retail options for shoppers who want to eat onsite or bring menu items home. Choices include an array of prepared foods, freshly made sushi, Starbucks drinks and snacks and dishes from two Washington, D.C.-area eateries, Ben’s Chili Bowl and Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe.

“Food is a reflection of the communities in which we live. Unique restaurants like Ledo Pizza and Ben’s Chili Bowl are special, integral fixtures that truly provide a taste of home,” Kress explained. “Featuring them in our stores is something very special for Giant and our customers.”

Added Jamie Beall, CEO of Ledo Pizza: "We're excited to celebrate the 13th Ledo Pizza Corner Shoppe location in the beautiful new Giant Food store in Bethesda. Our customers have loved having a convenient way to pick up our iconic square pizzas on the go, and partnering with another iconic local brand like Giant Food has been the perfect way to expand our Ledo Pizza family."

Another highlight of the latest outpost is the Giant Food pharmacy, which will meet customer needs for prescriptions and vaccines. Shoppers can also take advantage of free consultations, including recommendations and assistance with selecting appropriate over-the-counter and prescription products.

Giant’s previous store at 5400 Westbard Avenue in Bethesda will shutter the day before the Zenith Overlook site opens to allow for an easy, convenient transition for shoppers. Staff members at the old location were offered the opportunity to transfer to the replacement store.

Based in Landover, Md., Giant Food operates 165 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia, with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 165 stores are 153 full-service pharmacies, more than 80 full-service PNC Banks and 29 Starbucks locations. Parent company Ahold Delhaize USA is No. 10 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century and its 10 Most Sustainable Grocers.