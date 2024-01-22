WinCo Foods Expanding in Phoenix Area

Employee-owned WinCo Foods is expanding in Arizona, as the chain continues to gain traffic for its low prices and warehouse format.

WinCo Foods, which has garnered a larger following and higher traffic in recent years for its bargain pricing, is in expansion mode. The employee-owned warehouse-style chain is set to open a new location in the Phoenix market in late 2024, its eighth outpost in the state of Arizona.

The city of Goodyear, Ariz., reported that WinCo is breaking ground soon on a site at the PebbleCreek Marketplace. While the new store aligns with the company’s recent growth trajectory, it’s also been a long time coming: The grocer first acquired the land in 2014, according to local news reports.

[Read more: “WinCo Chooses Invafresh to Optimize Fresh Retail Ops"]

Spanning more than 85,600 square feet and open 24 hours, the store will offer the retailer’s usual assortment of grocery staples, along with fresh produce, a meat department and bulk foods area. Similar to other WinCo locations, shoppers can find deals via the store’s signature “Wall of Values” and take part in a no-frills experience by bagging their own groceries and paying with cash, by debit or SNAP EBT benefits.

“WinCo Foods is thrilled to finally be breaking ground in Goodyear,” said Greg Goins, WinCo’s VP of real estate. “Soon, the city will have a new WinCo and everything that comes with it: high quality groceries, the absolute lowest possible prices and employee owners from the Goodyear community.”

The community, in turn, is welcoming WinCo. “We are delighted to finally see this project come to life. Goodyear residents have been asking for WinCo Foods, and we are excited to let them know they have been heard. WinCo will be a wonderful addition to the city, and we are eager to share the news and look forward to this well-known and much-needed business opening in Goodyear,” remarked Mayor Joe Pizzillo.

Elsewhere, WinCo received final approval of its agreement to acquire a site at the Port of Centralia in the state of Washington. That store will be located in a mixed-use development called Centralia Station.

Boise, Idaho-based WinCo employs more than 22,000 associates and operates 140 stores across Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. The company is No. 42 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.