WinCo Chooses Invafresh to Optimize Fresh Retail Ops

WinCo Foods has selected Invafresh to optimize its fresh operations in several departments, beginning with its deli, foodservice and seafood divisions, to reduce shrink, improve in-stocks and provide a fresher experience for customers. The employee-owned grocer sought an easy-to-use solution that would automate production planning to deliver optimal on-shelf availability for shoppers and give associates real-time actionable data while streamlining labor efficiency across its fresh retail operations.

“With Invafresh, we will have visibility to effectively cost recipes across all our fresh items through better analytics and by equipping our employee-owners with better tools,” said WinCo Chief Retail Officer Nathan Tucker. “Having Invafresh as the foundational technology for our perimeter store operations will allow us to optimize our operations to reduce shrink and improve labor allocation, helping to deliver an exceptional experience to our valued customers.”

Offering a connected experience by integrating recipe management with replenishment and production planning will yield accurate AI/ML-enabled demand forecasting, helping to lower shrink and improve WinCo’s view of costing and item performance.

“With our Fresh Retail Platform, WinCo will have the necessary visibility to actionable data to better allocate labor resources, reduce shrink, and drive increased efficiencies,” noted Tim Spencer, CEO at Mississauga, Ontario-based Invafresh, whose technology is deployed at 25,000 grocery stores in 15 countries. “With Invafresh, WinCo will improve their automation and analytics capabilities to optimize efficiencies across multiple fresh departments, delivering a fresher shopping experience to their customers.”

“When we look at technology solutions, we look for partners that understand grocery retail and can apply that experience to help us grow our business,” added Tucker. “With Invafresh, their depth of experience in grocery retail and proven track record with other grocery retailers will help us deliver a better experience to both our employee-owners and our customers.”

Boise, Idaho-based WinCo employs more than 22,000 associates and operates 140 stores across Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington. The company is No. 42 on the PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.